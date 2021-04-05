Randox Grand National Festival: Saturday entries

Horse Racing
By Sporting Life
14:22 · MON April 05, 2021

The entries are out for the final day of the Randox Grand National Festival on Saturday which include Paisley Park, Thyme Hill and Shishkin.

Emma Lavelle reports Paisley Park firmly on course for a likely rematch with Thyme Hill in the Ryanair Stayers Hurdle at Aintree.

The Philip Hobbs-trained Thyme Hill came out on top when the pair first met in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury in November, before Lavelle’s stable star reversed the form in an epic Long Walk at Ascot the following month.

A third clash was on the cards in last month’s Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, but Thyme Hill missed the race through injury, while Paisley Park had to settle for an honourable third in his bid to regain his crown.

The pair are among 18 entries for this weekend’s Grade One contest.

Lavelle said: “Paisley Park is very much an intended runner on Saturday. He’s in good form and it’s all systems go.

“Aintree is obviously a different type of track to Cheltenham, but I’m very happy with how he is and I’m looking forward to the rematch with Thyme Hill and a few others.

“He’s won over two and a half miles at Aintree and I don’t think tracks really matter to him, to be honest. He’s definitely a bit sharper all round since he ran at Cheltenham, so hopefully it will work out on Saturday.”

Tom O’Brien is booked to partner Thyme Hill following the retirement of regular rider Richard Johnson. O’Brien guided the seven-year-old to a debut success on his racecourse debut in a Worcester bumper in 2018.

Other contenders include last year’s Stayers’ Hurdle winner Lisnagar Oscar and Dan Skelton’s mare Roksana, who was narrowly beaten by If The Cap Fits – also in the mix this weekend – in the last running of this race two years ago.

The first of three Grade Ones on Randox Grand National day is the Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle, for which 22 horses are engaged.

The likely favourite is the Paul Nicholls-trained Bravemansgame, who was best of the British when third behind Bob Olinger in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Ballyadam (Henry de Bromhead), Dreal Deal (Ronan McNally) and The Shunter (Emmet Mullins) are potential Irish challengers.

The brilliant Shishkin will face a maximum of eight rivals when he bids to round off a flawless campaign with victory in the Doom Bar Maghull Novices’ Chase.

Nicky Henderson’s runaway Arkle winner will be doubtless be a red-hot favourite to make it four from four over fences with another top-level triumph under Nico de Boinville.

Arkle runner-up Eldorado Allen could take him on again, as could the fourth Allmankind.

1:45pm Eft Systems Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 3m 149y

Ashington 6 Brian Ellison Mr T. Alderson Sean Quinlan

Ashtown Lad (IRE) 7 Dan Skelton Darren & Annaley Yates

Ask Dillon (IRE) 8 Fergal O'Brien 4 The Fun Partnership

Ballon Onabudget (IRE) 8 Tom George The Little Faith Syndicate

Ballybegg (IRE) 6 Kerry Lee Glass Half Full

Barnaviddaun (IRE) 8 David Bridgwater Graham Clarkson & Andrew Smelt

Brinkley (FR) 6 David Pipe Brocade Racing

Burbank (IRE) 9 James Moffatt Varlien Vyner-Brooks,Dave&Yvonne Simpson Charlotte Jones (5)

Byron Flyer 10 Ian Williams Anchor Men

Call Me Lord (FR) 8 Nicky Henderson Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede

Champagne Platinum (IRE) 7 Nicky Henderson Mr John P. McManus

Champagne Rhythm (IRE) 6 Evan Williams Mrs Janet Davies

Chapmanshype (IRE) 7 Jamie Snowden The GD Partnership

Come On Teddy (IRE) 7 Tom George Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates-Teddy

Corrieben Reiver 7 Alistair Whillans John & Liz Elliot

Dans Le Vent (FR) 8 Evan Williams R J Gambarini Racing

Earlofthecotswolds (FR) 7 Nigel Twiston-Davies Twiston-Davies, Mason, Greer & Kiely

Encore Champs (IRE) 7 Dan Skelton Bryan Drew

Highway One O One (IRE) 9 Chris Gordon Mr Anthony Ward-Thomas

Hometown Boy (IRE) 6 Stuart Edmunds The Garratt Family

J'Ai Froid (IRE) 8 L J Morgan Mrs K. Bromley

Jacamar (GER) 6 Milton Harris Pegasus Bloodstock Limited

Janika (FR) 8 Nicky Henderson Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede

Kid Commando 7 Anthony Honeyball Chapman, Hanger, Kingston & Langford

Limited Reserve (IRE) 9 Christian Williams All Stars Sports Racing

Molly Ollys Wishes 7 Dan Skelton West Mercia Fork Trucks Ltd

Nightboattoclyro 7 Samuel Drinkwater Glastonburys & On The Gallops 1

One Night In Milan (IRE) 8 Keith Dalgleish The Gilbert's & Mr Campbell

Pileon (IRE) 7 Philip Hobbs Tim Syder & Martin St Quinton

Polish 6 Fergal O'Brien Caveat Emptor Partnership

Prince Kayf 7 Keith Dalgleish Straightline Bloodstock

Regarding Ruth (IRE) 7 Lucy Wadham Suiter Developments Ltd & JJW Wadham

Reserve Tank (IRE) 7 Colin Tizzard The Reserve Tankers

Ruthless Article (IRE) 8 Rebecca Curtis J Rymer R Farnham C Rymer J Farnham

Sail Away (FR) 5 Dan Skelton Mr and Mrs J. D. Cotton

Saint Sonnet (FR) 6 Paul Nicholls Mr Colm Donlon

Sirobbie (IRE) 7 Harry Whittington Mr Richard J. Gurr

Solwara One (IRE) 7 Neil Mulholland Mrs Jane Gerard-Pearse

Southfield Harvest 7 Paul Nicholls Mrs Angela Yeoman & Mr Paul K. Barber

Stoney Mountain (IRE) 8 Jamie Snowden Mrs A. Gillies

Tea Clipper (IRE) 6 Tom Lacey Mr Jerry Hinds & Mr Ashley Head Jonathan Burke

The Vollan (IRE) 7 Charlie Longsdon Mr M. Scott

Thomas Darby (IRE) 8 Olly Murphy Mrs Diana L. Whateley

Tommy Rapper (IRE) 10 Dan Skelton Judy Craymer & Nick Skelton

Topofthecotswolds (IRE) 7 Nigel Twiston-Davies Mr M. A. Reay

Trincomalee 8 Lucy Wadham Hot to Trot Jumping&Mrs E Gordon Lennox

Unowhatimeanharry 13 Harry Fry Mr John P. McManus

Vision des Flos (FR) 8 Colin Tizzard Ann & Alan Potts Limited

Whatsupwithyou (IRE) 7 Ben Pauling Co-Foundations Ltd

Whirling Dervish 6 J. F. Levins Ireland Mr Peter Trainor

William Henry (IRE) 11 Sam Thomas Walters Plant Hire Ltd

2:25pm Betway Mersey Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f

Adrimel (FR) 6 Tom Lacey Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Jonathan Burke

Amarillo Sky (IRE) 5 Colin Tizzard J P Romans & Taylor, O'Dwyer

Any News (IRE) 6 Neil Mulholland Jane Nuala Cartwright

Ballyadam (IRE) 6 Henry de Bromhead Ireland Cheveley Park Stud

Ballybegg (IRE) 6 Kerry Lee Glass Half Full

Bravemansgame (FR) 6 Paul Nicholls John Dance and Bryan Drew

Cape Gentleman (IRE) 5 Emmet Mullins Ireland Mrs Margaret O'Rourke

Dreal Deal (IRE) 6 Ronan M. P. McNally Northern Ireland Ronan M. P. McNally

Dusart (IRE) 6 Nicky Henderson Mr R. A. Bartlett

Gowel Road (IRE) 5 Nigel Twiston-Davies Options O Syndicate

Guard Your Dreams 5 Nigel Twiston-Davies Graham and Alison Jelley

Jay Bee Why (IRE) 6 Alan King David J S Sewell & Tim Leadbeater

Killer Kane (IRE) 6 Colin Tizzard J P Romans & Taylor, O'Dwyer

Llandinabo Lad 6 Tom Symonds Celia & Michael Baker

Lucky One (FR) 6 Paul Nicholls Sullivan Bloodstock & Hughes Crowley

Malinello 6 Ben Pauling Martin & Lynn Jones

Minella Drama (IRE) 6 Donald McCain Green Day Racing Brian Hughes

My Drogo 6 Dan Skelton Mr & Mrs R. Kelvin-Hughes

Pipesmoker (FR) 6 Nicky Henderson Lady Dulverton

Straw Fan Jack 6 Sheila Lewis Mr Graham Wilson

Striking A Pose (IRE) 5 Colin Tizzard I & C Gosden, M Sharp & G Kennington

The Shunter (IRE) 8 Emmet Mullins Ireland Mr P. Byrne

3:00pm Doom Bar Maghull Novices' Chase (Grade 1) 1m 7f 176y

Allmankind 5 Dan Skelton The Gredley Family

Antunes 7 Dan Skelton Mr Mark Adams

Eldorado Allen (FR) 7 Colin Tizzard J P Romans & Terry Warner

Elvis Mail (FR) 7 N. W. Alexander The Ladies Who

Funambule Sivola (FR) 6 Venetia Williams My Racing Manager Friends

Gumball (FR) 7 Philip Hobbs Mr Terry Warner Tom O'Brien

Longhouse Sale (IRE) 7 Dan Skelton Rio Gold Racing Club

Shishkin (IRE) 7 Nicky Henderson Mrs J Donnelly Nico de Boinville

Tamaroc Du Mathan (FR) 6 Paul Nicholls Mrs Johnny de la Hey

3:35pm Ryanair Stayers Hurdle (Grade 1) 3m 149y

Beacon Edge (IRE) 7 Noel Meade Ireland Gigginstown House Stud

Call Me Lord (FR) 8 Nicky Henderson Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede

Decor Irlandais (FR) 8 Noel C. Kelly Northern Ireland Mr John Devine

Diol Ker (FR) 7 Noel Meade Ireland Gigginstown House Stud

Emitom (IRE) 7 Warren Greatrex The Spero Partnership Ltd Gavin Sheehan

If The Cap Fits (IRE) 9 Harry Fry Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede

Indefatigable (IRE) 8 Paul Webber Mr Philip Rocher

Lisnagar Oscar (IRE) 8 Rebecca Curtis Racing for Fun

McFabulous (IRE) 7 Paul Nicholls Giraffa Racing

On The Blind Side (IRE) 9 Nicky Henderson Mr A. D. Spence

Paisley Park (IRE) 9 Emma Lavelle Mr Andrew Gemmell

Roksana (IRE) 9 Dan Skelton Mrs Sarah Faulks

Sire du Berlais (FR) 9 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland Mr John P. McManus

Third Wind 7 Hughie Morrison Mouse Hamilton-Fairley Tom Cannon

Thomas Darby (IRE) 8 Olly Murphy Mrs Diana L. Whateley

Thyme Hill 7 Philip Hobbs The Englands and Heywoods Tom O'Brien

Vinndication (IRE) 8 Kim Bailey Moremoneythan

William Henry (IRE) 11 Sam Thomas Walters Plant Hire Ltd Sam Twiston-Davies

4:15pm Betway Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 3m 210y

Aso (FR) 11 Venetia Williams The Bellamy Partnership

Black Op (IRE) 10 Tom George Mr R. S. Brookhouse

Blaklion 12 Dan Skelton Darren & Annaley Yates

Calipso Collonges (FR) 9 Olly Murphy The Black Horse Hotel Bridgnorth

Cloudy Glen (IRE) 8 Venetia Williams Mr Trevor Hemmings

Court Master (IRE) 8 Michael Scudamore Mrs Lynne Maclennan

Enrilo (FR) 7 Paul Nicholls Martin Broughton & Friends 4

Fagan 11 Alex Hales Mr Brackenbury

Happygolucky (IRE) 7 Kim Bailey Lady Dulverton

Hold The Note (IRE) 7 Mick Channon Mr T. P. Radford

Johnbb (IRE) 7 Tom Lacey Mr C. Boultbee-Brooks

Kilfilum Cross (IRE) 10 Henry Oliver Andy Bell & Fergus Lyons

Lalor (GER) 9 Kayley Woollacott Mr D. G. Staddon

Lord Napier (IRE) 8 Peter Bowen Mr F. Lloyd

Mr Whipped (IRE) 8 Brian Ellison Mrs J. A. Martin Henry Brooke

Ofalltheginjoints (IRE) 7 Colin Tizzard The Reserve Tankers

Ramses de Teillee (FR) 9 David Pipe John White & Anne Underhill

Sam Brown 9 Anthony Honeyball Mr T. C. Frost

Snow Leopardess 9 Charlie Longsdon Andrew Fox-Pitt

Spiritofthegames (IRE) 9 Dan Skelton Mr N. W. Lake

Tinkers Hill Tommy (IRE) 10 Rebecca Curtis Mr W. D. Lewis Richard Patrick

Tommy Rapper (IRE) 10 Dan Skelton Judy Craymer & Nick Skelton

Top Notch (FR) 10 Nicky Henderson Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede

Zalvados (FR) 8 Oliver Greenall Mr D. C. Mercer

5:15pm Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2f 74y

Bristol de Mai (FR) 10 11 10 Nigel Twiston-Davies Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede

The Storyteller (IRE) 10 11 8 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland Mrs Pat Sloan Keith Donoghue

Chris's Dream (IRE) 9 11 7 Henry de Bromhead Ireland Robcour

Yala Enki (FR) 11 11 3 Paul Nicholls Hills of Ledbury Ltd

Ballyoptic (IRE) 11 11 1 Nigel Twiston-Davies Mills & Mason Partnership

Definitly Red (IRE) 12 11 1 Brian Ellison Phil & Julie Martin Henry Brooke

Lake View Lad (IRE) 11 11 0 N. W. Alexander Mr Trevor Hemmings Brian Hughes

Burrows Saint (FR) 8 10 13 W. P. Mullins Ireland Mrs S. Ricci

Magic of Light (IRE) 10 10 13 Mrs J. Harrington Ireland Ann & Alan Potts Limited

Acapella Bourgeois (FR) 11 10 12 W. P. Mullins Ireland Slaneyville Syndicate

Talkischeap (IRE) 9 10 12 Alan King Mr Charles Dingwall

Tout Est Permis (FR) 8 10 12 Noel Meade Ireland Gigginstown House Stud

Anibale Fly (FR) 11 10 12 A. J. Martin Ireland Mr John P. McManus

Mister Malarky 8 10 12 Colin Tizzard Wendy & Malcolm Hezel

Kimberlite Candy (IRE) 9 10 10 Tom Lacey Mr John P. McManus

Any Second Now (IRE) 9 10 9 T. M. Walsh Ireland Mr John P. McManus

Balko des Flos (FR) 10 10 9 Henry de Bromhead Ireland Gigginstown House Stud

Alpha des Obeaux (FR) 11 10 9 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland Gigginstown House Stud Jody McGarvey

Ok Corral (IRE) 11 10 8 Nicky Henderson Mr John P. McManus

Takingrisks (IRE) 12 10 7 Nicky Richards Mr Frank Bird Sean Quinlan

Shattered Love (IRE) 10 10 7 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland Gigginstown House Stud

Jett (IRE) 10 10 7 Mrs J. Harrington Ireland Mr Robert Waley-Cohen

Lord du Mesnil (FR) 8 10 6 Richard Hobson Mr Paul Porter & Mike & Mandy Smith

Potters Corner (IRE) 11 10 6 Christian Williams All Stars Sports, Davies & RacehorseClub

Class Conti (FR) 9 10 6 W. P. Mullins Ireland Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede

Milan Native (IRE) 8 10 6 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland Gigginstown House Stud

Discorama (FR) 8 10 6 Paul Nolan Ireland Thomas Friel/Andrew Gemmell

Vieux Lion Rouge (FR) 12 10 5 David Pipe Prof Caroline Tisdall & Mr John Gent

Cloth Cap (IRE) 9 10 5 Jonjo O'Neill Mr Trevor Hemmings

Cabaret Queen 9 10 5 W. P. Mullins Ireland Syndicates.Racing

Minellacelebration (IRE) 11 10 5 Katy Price Mr Nick Elliott

Canelo (IRE) 8 10 4 Alan King Mr John P. McManus

The Long Mile 7 10 4 J.P.Dempsey Ireland Mr John P. McManus

Give Me A Copper (IRE) 11 10 4 Paul Nicholls Done, Ferguson, Mason, Nicholls & Wood

Farclas (FR) 7 10 3 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland Gigginstown House Stud Jack Kennedy

Minella Times (IRE) 8 10 3 Henry de Bromhead Ireland Mr John P. McManus

Sub Lieutenant (IRE) 12 10 3 Georgie Howell Ms G. Howell Tabitha Worsley

Hogan's Height (IRE) 10 10 3 Jamie Snowden Foxtrot Racing: Hogan's Height Gavin Sheehan

Double Shuffle (IRE) 11 10 2 Tom George Crossed Fingers Partnership

Ami Desbois (FR) 11 10 2 Graeme McPherson The Reserved Judgment Partnership Kielan Woods

Blaklion 12 10 2 Dan Skelton Darren & Annaley Yates

Some Neck (FR) 10 10 1 John McConnell Ireland Some Neck Partnership

Secret Reprieve (IRE) 7 10 1 Evan Williams Mr & Mrs William Rucker

Kauto Riko (FR) 10 9 13 Tom Gretton Mr and Mrs J.Dale and Partners

Fagan 11 9 13 Alex Hales Mr Ben Brackenbury

Deise Aba (IRE) 8 9 13 Philip Hobbs Mr Trevor Hemmings

Valtor (FR) 12 9 13 Nicky Henderson Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede

Golan Fortune (IRE) 9 9 13 Phil Middleton P Middleton, M Lowther

Run Wild Fred (IRE) 7 9 11 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland Gigginstown House Stud

The Hollow Ginge (IRE) 8 9 11 Nigel Twiston-Davies The Ginge Army

Captain Drake (IRE) 8 9 11 Harry Fry Gary Stevens and Brian and Sandy Lambert

Another Venture (IRE) 10 9 11 Kim Bailey Racing For Maggie's Partnership

Crievehill (IRE) 9 9 11 Nigel Twiston-Davies Highclere T'Bred Racing- Crievehill

Flying Angel (IRE) 10 9 10 Nigel Twiston-Davies Mr R. J. Rexton

Prime Venture (IRE) 10 9 10 Evan Williams Mrs Janet Davies

Le Breuil (FR) 9 9 10 Ben Pauling Mrs Emma Palmer

Hold The Note (IRE) 7 9 9 Mick Channon Mr T. P. Radford

Plan of Attack (IRE) 8 9 9 Henry de Bromhead Ireland Mr A. Halsall

Roaring Bull (IRE) 8 9 9 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland Gigginstown House Stud

Dounikos (FR) 10 9 9 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland Gigginstown House Stud

Musical Slave (IRE) 8 9 8 Philip Hobbs Mr John P. McManus

Soupy Soups (IRE) 10 9 8 Neil Mulholland Equi ex Incertis Partners

Beau Bay (FR) 10 9 7 Mr Peter Green & Dr RDP Newland

Shantou Flyer (IRE) 11 9 7 Paul Nicholls David Maxwell Racing Limited

Hear No Evil (IRE) 9 9 7 Noel C. Kelly Northern Ireland Mr Patrick Joseph McCartan

Monbeg Notorious (IRE) 10 9 6 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland Gigginstown House Stud

Aforementioned (FR) 8 9 5 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland Gigginstown House Stud

Fingerontheswitch (IRE) 11 9 3 Neil Mulholland Cahill, Atwell & Crofts

6:20pm Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) (GBB Race) 2m 209y

Argonauta (IRE) 5 Tom Lacey Mr Jerry Hinds & Mr Ashley Head Jonathan Burke

Balco Coastal (FR) 5 Nicky Henderson Mr Mark Blandford

Brave Kingdom (FR) 5 Harry Whittington Graeme Moore, Kate & Andrew Brooks Gavin Sheehan

Charlie's Glance 5 Andrew Martin Mr Andrew J. Martin

Conceroe (IRE) 5 Ben Case Lady Jane Grosvenor

Fine Casting (IRE) 5 Ben Pauling Mrs S. P. Davis

Fruit N Nut (IRE) 5 Donald McCain Mr Les Buckley Brian Hughes

Gabriel's Getaway (IRE) 4 Anthony Honeyball Mr M. R. Chapman

Glencassley (IRE) 6 Charlie Longsdon Mr Grant Leon

Go Dante 5 Olly Murphy Mrs Barbara Hester

Hackberry 4 Brian Ellison J BLACKBURN, IMPERIAL RACING & B ELLISON Ben Robinson

Jack's A Legend 6 Alan Jones Burnham P & D Ltd

Knappers Hill (IRE) 5 Paul Nicholls Mr P K Barber and Mr P J Vogt Megan Nicholls

Luttrell Lad (IRE) 5 Philip Hobbs Owners for Owners Luttrell Lad

Mansoline (FR) 5 Christian Williams Mr C. R. P. Williams

Masaccio (IRE) 4 Alan King McNeill Family & Niall Farrell

Mot A Mot (FR) 5 Nicky Henderson Walters Plant Hire & Potter Group

Parramount 5 Charlie Longsdon Andrew Fox-Pitt

Peking Rose 6 Fergal O'Brien Coln Valley Partnership

Pressure Sensitive (IRE) 5 Jonjo O'Neill Mr D. W. N. Walker

Socialist Agenda 5 L J Morgan Mr James Fyffe & Mr Scott Fyffe

Stage Star (IRE) 5 Paul Nicholls Owners Group 044 Harry Cobden

Storm Dennis (IRE) 5 Chris Gordon Mr D. S. Dennis

Super Six 4 Nigel Twiston-Davies Teme Valley

Sure Touch 5 Olly Murphy Mr Robert Waley-Cohen

The Gossiper (IRE) 6 Emmet Mullins Ireland Mrs A. F. Mee

Viva Lavilla (IRE) 5 Dan Skelton Darren & Annaley Yates

World of Dreams (IRE) 5 Anthony Honeyball Atlantic Racing & R. W. Huggins

