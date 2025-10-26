Aintree review and video replays | Hitman wins Old Roan

Hitman (9/1) gained an overdue success in the William Hill Old Roan Limited Handicap Chase at Aintree.
The Paul Nicholls-trained nine-year-old has run a series of creditable races in big handicaps but had only won one of his last 21 starts.
Hitman, named after the late Ricky Hatton, has been a standing dish in this two and a half mile contest, struggling in 2023 but finishing second in the two years either side of that.
This time around, the race appeared to be in safe-keeping as soon as he hit the front, from Master Chewy, at the second last with Hitman landing running and seemingly travelling better than any of his rivals.
Freddie Gingell kept him up to his work and he'd extended the lead to three lengths jumping the last; Hitman measured that flight well and kept on to win by two lengths from Master Chewy.
Ged Mason, part of the successful owners' partnership, told Racing TV that the prize money would be donated to the Ricky Hatton Foundation.
"Absolutely delighted that we can help in some ways in Ricky's memory and legacy. The family have set up the foundation and the proceeds kick it off today.
"Hitman has played the bridesmaid a few times, but he's come good today. He's won an amazing amount of prize money coming second but today all guns were out.
"Paul is magic, he just knows how to get the best out of a horse. Time after time he's brought horses back and he's just a great, great trainer and I'm grateful to all at Team Ditcheat."
Kim Bailey and Mat Nicholls, who joined forces on the licence at the start of 2025, have made a bright start to the current season and the Gloucestershire handlers have a bright prospect on their hands in Marsiac (9/2) who got the better of a good tussle with Big Ticket in the two and a half mile maiden hurdle.
"There's been some smart horses win that race," Nicholls said.
"He ran very well at Uttoxeter first time over two miles, we were just finding out what we had, and we thought the step up in trip would suit and it looks like he'll go further; impressed with that, very pleased.
"He looks to be quite smart. We've got a lot of novice hurdlers this year, Kim and I were joking the other day that it is great for the future but if they all need handicapping, we're going to be in for a slow season! They've started very well, a couple of them have won, and we thought he was one of the better ones, he looked like it today.
"It's exciting times and hopefully we can keep on going."
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.