Aintree review and video replays | Hitman wins Old Roan

The Paul Nicholls-trained nine-year-old has run a series of creditable races in big handicaps but had only won one of his last 21 starts.

Hitman, named after the late Ricky Hatton, has been a standing dish in this two and a half mile contest, struggling in 2023 but finishing second in the two years either side of that.

This time around, the race appeared to be in safe-keeping as soon as he hit the front, from Master Chewy, at the second last with Hitman landing running and seemingly travelling better than any of his rivals.

Freddie Gingell kept him up to his work and he'd extended the lead to three lengths jumping the last; Hitman measured that flight well and kept on to win by two lengths from Master Chewy.

Ged Mason, part of the successful owners' partnership, told Racing TV that the prize money would be donated to the Ricky Hatton Foundation.

"Absolutely delighted that we can help in some ways in Ricky's memory and legacy. The family have set up the foundation and the proceeds kick it off today.

"Hitman has played the bridesmaid a few times, but he's come good today. He's won an amazing amount of prize money coming second but today all guns were out.

"Paul is magic, he just knows how to get the best out of a horse. Time after time he's brought horses back and he's just a great, great trainer and I'm grateful to all at Team Ditcheat."