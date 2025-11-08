Aintree review and free video replays on Grand Sefton Chase day

The Skelton brothers completed a double on the card when Hidden History (6/4 favourite) showed a good attitude to get the better of the tenacious Theatre Man in the novices' handicap chase .

"A bit of time out in the field has done him the world of good. I didn't necessarily think he'd win today but he was always going to run a lot better than his bumper. We loved him in his point-to-point and hopefully he's got a big future."

The winning trainer told Racing TV: "Last year he was not well at all for whatever reason, we couldn't ever get him right. We bought him out of a point-to-point and really liked him and everything he did but he just got sick and ran ordinary.

The two and a half mile contest has been won by some fair types in recent years and On Deadly Ground was well backed to make it three wins in seven renewals for the Twiston-Davies stable but the half-brother to Potters Charm was found wanting in the straight on his return from a lengthy absence as Only Way Is Up took over the running, going on to score by four lengths.

Dan Skelton made it sixteen winners in the last fortnight when Only Way Is Up (7/2) took the opening EBF National Hunt Novices' Hurdle under brother Harry.

Pauling's Mambo impresses

Fingal Bay was the last winner of the Pertemps Final to have won a qualifier on the way but that won't worry connections of Impose Toi (5/2 favourite) who showed his rivals a clean pair of heels in the closing stages of a contest where a number of hurdles were omitted due to the low sun.

Second in the Coral Cup last March, Impose Toi was given a patient ride by Nico de Boinville who waited until the field straightened up after slaloming past the last two flights before unleashing his challenge; Impose Toi quickened well to win by three and a quarter lengths from Chasing Fire.

Mambonumberfive (7/2) might have been value for more than the winning margin in the two mile handicap chase.

A well regarded - and Grade 2 winning - juvenile hurdler whose trainer Ben Pauling always felt would make up into a better chaser, Mambonumberfive obliged at the first time of asking over the larger obstacles.

Ben Jones stalked the pace and moved easily through to take up the running going to the last but having hit the front the four-year-old appeared to tie up, allowing his rivals to close to within three-quarters of a length and a nose.

Pauling said: "He's a big horse, he's a gross horse, and you wouldn't ever get enough work into him at home.

"Benny was good and cute on him up the home straight, didn't want to get their too soon. It's interesting, he said ideally you'd want soft or heavy ground for him over two and he might be better over two and a half in time.

"He's not a lot of miles on the clock and I also think we're still working him out. I think we're now starting to see what he is and what he could be, he's got a lot of potential and a lot of ability and his brain is much better this year; he was very buzzy last year, first time at Cheltenham he basically bolted for a circuit and then pulled up.

"It was key to get him into a rhythm, he jumps very, very well and being a four-year-old with that allowance is quite an attractive proposition. He's a big horse who has taken all this time to mature into himself; he is, hopefully, a nice one."