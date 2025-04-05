Aintree reports and free video replays

Deep Cave (28/1) came from off the pace to win the opener on Randox Grand National day at Aintree.
Building Bridges helped set a strong pace in the three mile handicap hurdle and he and Darlan got racing a long way out, extending their lead to around six lengths rounding the turn into the home straight.
Darlan's petrol began to run out approaching the third last at the top of the straight but Building Bridges was still in front, just, at the last. He was soon passed by Timmy Tuesday but no sooner than he got to the front, then the distress signals came from the saddle.
In contrast, Deep Cave put his head down and was staying on powerfully under a Jack Tudor drive and ran on to win by a length.
Timmy Tuesday held on for second, half a length ahead of Double Powerful with Park Of Kings a head back in fourth.
Catch Him Derry was fifth having been slightly hampered by the fall of Bill Joyce early on the final circuit.
Deep Cave was winning for the first time in six starts since joining Christian Williams from France and the trainer told Racing TV: "We didn't have anything for Cheltenham and we've only come here with one horse this year so for him to go and win is great.
"His owners have been patient all year, give him a little break to freshen him up. We thought it would be nice on better ground, probably taken us a lot of the year to figure the horse out. He's going to be very special over fences next year.
"He won a novice chase in France so he's not a novice but he'd be, hopefully, starting off next year over fences."
Asked if he always thought he was going to get there, Tudor said: “I did, actually, yes.
"I thought jumping two out… we’ve ridden him a bit more on the pace before and found when he gets there, he doesn’t do too much. Whereas I was happy today that I had something to aim at all the way from two out. I didn’t think we went a mad gallop early doors, but got going down the back and got racing up in front turning in – it’s worked out nicely."
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Cruz in control again
Cruz Control (10/1) reprised last year's success in the Freebooter Handicap Chase for Tom Lacey and Stan Sheppard.
Largely out of form in the 12 months since, Lacey revealed that he had changed Cruz Control's routine to try and get the spark back and he was on his toes at the start once the red hood was removed.
Docpickedme jumped off in front with favourite Imperial Saint in close attendance and the latter took over with a circuit to run on this first attempt over three miles. He was still there at the top of the straight but was flanked by both Richmond Lake and the eventual winner with both seemingly going better.
Imperial Saint lost his pitch and didn't have a lot of racing room as Cruz Control edged across to the rail but the winner was always moving slightly better. Richmond Lake dropped out quickly as Cruz Control went clear.
Erne River emerged from the pack to give chase but was never getting there and was run out of second by a rallying Imperial Saint while Sheppard was already standing up in his stirrups and saluting the stands having crossed the line five lengths clear.
Lacey said: "Delighted to be able to get him back on track because he completely lost his way. He hasn't run a race. He ran okay in Punchestown but Stan said to me after Punchestown that he's proper tired and I think it's taken him up to now to get him back on song.
"We've mixed it up at home. He's been up the mountain and along to the beach and jumping the Aintree fences at Lambourn just to try and mix it up and sweeten him up. I'm just delighted for Frank and John [owners], they're great supporters of mine, unwavering support through hard times and great to get a nice winner for them.
"It turns the whole season around and reinforces the point that we can do it given the ammunition. I'm fortunate that I've got great owners but it's been a long winter."
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
More from Sporting Life
- Grand National free bets
- Grand National runners
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.