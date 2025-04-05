Aintree reports and free video replays

Building Bridges helped set a strong pace in the three mile handicap hurdle and he and Darlan got racing a long way out, extending their lead to around six lengths rounding the turn into the home straight.

Darlan's petrol began to run out approaching the third last at the top of the straight but Building Bridges was still in front, just, at the last. He was soon passed by Timmy Tuesday but no sooner than he got to the front, then the distress signals came from the saddle.

In contrast, Deep Cave put his head down and was staying on powerfully under a Jack Tudor drive and ran on to win by a length.

Timmy Tuesday held on for second, half a length ahead of Double Powerful with Park Of Kings a head back in fourth.

Catch Him Derry was fifth having been slightly hampered by the fall of Bill Joyce early on the final circuit.

Deep Cave was winning for the first time in six starts since joining Christian Williams from France and the trainer told Racing TV: "We didn't have anything for Cheltenham and we've only come here with one horse this year so for him to go and win is great.

"His owners have been patient all year, give him a little break to freshen him up. We thought it would be nice on better ground, probably taken us a lot of the year to figure the horse out. He's going to be very special over fences next year.

"He won a novice chase in France so he's not a novice but he'd be, hopefully, starting off next year over fences."

Asked if he always thought he was going to get there, Tudor said: “I did, actually, yes.

"I thought jumping two out… we’ve ridden him a bit more on the pace before and found when he gets there, he doesn’t do too much. Whereas I was happy today that I had something to aim at all the way from two out. I didn’t think we went a mad gallop early doors, but got going down the back and got racing up in front turning in – it’s worked out nicely."