Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle hero Sire Du Berlais will roll on to Aintree to defend his Jrl Group Liverpool Hurdle title next month.

The 11-year-old was a surprise 16-1 winner last year and created another shock when triumphing at Cheltenham as a 33-1 shot earlier this month. He had shown little in four previous starts, but Frank Berry, racing manager to owner JP McManus, says connections are keen to head back to Merseyside now. “It was a fantastic result,” Berry said. “He was in great form and all credit to Gordon Elliott and his team. He has come out of the race good and the plan is now to go to Aintree."