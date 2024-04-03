Sporting Life
Nassalam is out on his own in the Coral Welsh Grand National
Nassalam is already a 'National' winner this season

Aintree punters come for Nassalam in Grand National betting

By Sporting Life
16:13 · WED April 03, 2024

Nassalam has seen sustained support for the Randox Grand National, the Welsh National winner into 25/1 with Paddy Power.

The white-faced chestnut was last seen being pulled-up behind Galopin Des Champs in the Cheltenham Gold Cup but had previously won back-to-back races on heavy going at Chepstow, including the Coral-backed Welsh Grand National Handicap Chase over three and three-quarter miles, and he's slated to carry 11-7 if lining up in next Saturday's Aintree showpiece.

Nassalam is 25/1 across the board having been 40/1 less than a week ago, with more wet weather expected for this year's National Festival.

Paddy Power spokesperson Paul Binfield said on Wednesday afternoon: “Gary Moore’s comments yesterday about Nassalam relishing slow ground at Aintree and no concerns about his charge stepping up in trip seem to have galvanised punters into supporting the Welsh equivalent hero.

“It’s really been your fiver and tenner backers that have got stuck in and the pure volume of bets in support of him that have forced our evasive action, and he’s now second from top in our book since we went NRMB behind only Shakem Up'arry, who will be bidding to add to Harry Redknapp’s trophy cabinet."

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

