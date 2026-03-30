Aintree preview: Vicki Gibbins visits Dylan Cunha as he chases Topham glory

After a long, cold winter, I feel a giddy sense of flat-related excitement as I approach the iconic rearing horse statue on Newmarket’s July Course roundabout.

The Rowley Mile is within touching distance as I indicate right, turning off the Cambridge Road onto the Links schooling ground, where I’ve been invited to see an unusual sight at flat-racing’s headquarters – a schooling session over the Grand National-style fences. I’m meeting Dylan Cunha, better known for his Flat runners than exploits over jumps, who will head to Aintree with a live contender for this year’s Topham Chase - Mahon’s Glory. Having joined the yard in February 2025, the now 10-year-old has been revitalised by the switch to Newmarket, winning three times and producing credible efforts over the National fences to finish fourth in the Grand Sefton and fifth in the Becher. Mahons Glory ranges into view, partnered by regular jockey Lee Edwards, and immediately employs a well-rehearsed repertoire of spins, plunges and dives. He’s a complete hooligan, but boy, he’s good.

He pops the line of two Aintree-style fences three times, throwing in an extra stride or taking one out to suit, never disturbing Lee’s cool, who laughs at the gelding’s antics as the pair return to the waiting audience. “He’s a nightmare every day,” explains Cunha. “We take him out last when the Heath is quiet and no-one is there. He’s so big and strong that he does what he wants and we’ve worked out to let him get on with it." Stablemate Here Comes Georgie appears saintly in comparison, quietly popping down a line of steeplechase fences before being sent home with a gold star. “We’ve found a race for him at Newton Abbot, wherever the f*** that is,” laughs the trainer. I can provide no assistance in the matter of geography – I’ve only recently discovered that Uttoxeter isn’t in Devon. I’m impressed by the team’s easy attitude towards the management of Mahons Glory and want to know more. “He’d been trying to refuse to race, misbehaving or missing the start because he was ducking left or right. He took to Newmarket and Mark Bent who rides him, has worked magic.”

Magic maketh the man and Mahons Glory is providing the Dylan Cunha team with their own little Aintree fairytale. “The Grand National has a big following in South Africa and is televised on one of the main sports channels,” he says. “I’ve watched the race since I was a kid, so for me to have a runner over the fences was unreal. “It’s scary, the fences are massive and intimidating. When I stood next to the Chair, I thought s***. Once he got over the Chair on both occasions, I was confident that he’d run well and he’s beautiful to watch, jumping and galloping. “He jumps left but the twice he’s gone around the Canal Turn, he hasn’t jumped left. It’s the one time I want him to! “He deserves a run in the Topham and we’re going there with a horse who likes the fences.”

Mahons Glory - heads to the Topham

I arrive back at Phantom House Stables, where I’m immediately furnished with a hot cup of tea and given some alone time with Asgard’s Captain. The consistent gelding has just returned from a successful stint in Dubai and is happy to dole out kisses in return for unadulterated adoration. He’ll head to Epsom next for the Great Metropolitan Handicap, a race he won twelve months ago. I’m unapologetically veering into Flat territory now and Cunha shows me round the yard. It’s a happy place: the staff are smiling as they go about their work, delighted to chat and show off their charges. We’re discussing the prospects of the promising Arc Ole Ole, who the team hope might be a Sky Bet Melrose Handicap candidate down the line, when the real boss walks past. He’s ginger and scruffy, with a furious expression and swagger to match. “He’s horrible. Doesn’t catch a rat, but he’ll take your hand off,” says Cunha with suitable reverence for the stable cat. We continue our tour, pausing at Prague (“He’s had a wind operation and is back better than ever”), Riley Rocks (“Such a lovely character. He’ll be a good sprinter”) and Battlefield Boy (“Nice horse, won’t be far off in the Wood Ditton”).

Trainer Dylan Cunha