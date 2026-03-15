Vicki Gibbins on false starts and transparency at the Cheltenham Festival

Transparency, transparency, transparency.

I shudder to think about the amount of money that was placed on the nose of The Jukebox Man in the build-up to the Cheltenham Festival. Harry Redknapp, jumps racing enthusiast and national treasure, had been on every radio and television station, expressing his love for the sport and most importantly, his horse. The everyman was putting on a fiver, ‘cos ‘Arry told them to’. The Jukebox Man was ready for the challenge. Oh no, wait. Asked about the ‘small setback’ revealed by Redknapp on Sky Sports Racing on Gold Cup morning, trainer Ben Pauling said: “We heard a little bit of a breathing noise on the Monday morning before last. He had a little pimple that we needed to remove and make sure it wasn't obstructing the airway.” Sorry, what? The most talked about horse in National Hunt racing has had a minor setback, weeks before the biggest race of the season, and we didn’t know until he was walking round the paddock? Come on guys. Help me out here. I know what you’re thinking, reading this. When does it end? When do trainers need to tell us things and when should they not? If we knew about every stone trodden on, every muscle tweaked, every poor piece of work – we’d never have a bet.

A pat for The Jukebox Man from his owner



I don’t have the answers. But we can all agree, this isn’t a good look. And we’ve been fighting a losing battle all week. The starts. Numerous top-level races began with a false start, leaving racegoers and owners furious. The BHA sent out a press release on Thursday, pre-empting anticipated outrage. ‘Following events this year it is clear that more needs to be done. As such the BHA has committed to launch a full review of the starts at the Cheltenham Festival.’ Lovely, but the BHA did that last year and here we are again. I’m fascinated by Ruby Walsh’s comments on a ‘rolling start’ being a possible option. “You need a rolling start,” he told ITV Racing viewers. "I’ve said it for a long time. If they walk in front of a tape and then it moves in front of the horses, you’d have none of this drama. “We can send missiles after fighter planes in the Gulf but nobody can design a rolling flyaway tape. That’s the joke.”