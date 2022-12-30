Victory in the Ladbrokes Play “1-2-Free” On Football Handicap Chase on Tuesday was the first time the nine-year-old has got his head in front over fences since landing the Grade Two Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase in 2021.

But he has proved to be in rude health this season following a wind operation in the summer, scoring over hurdles on reappearance before finishing an agonising second in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury in November.

He headed to the Sunbury track off a 4lb higher mark and defied plenty of problems both at the start and during the race to carry top-weight to a commanding four-and-a-half-length victory in a performance his handler regards as a career best.

“It looked like it was going to be a bit of a disaster,” said Pipe. “Not a lot went right in the race and he still managed to win, so it was a lovely performance. It was probably a career best and he has finished very strongly.”