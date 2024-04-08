Aintree Grand National day tips: Saturday key questions answered

Our team tackle some of the big questions following the five-day confirmations for Randox Grand National day at Aintree.

Three Grade 1s on the Saturday card, starting with the Turners Meysey Novices' Hurdle - who is the one to focus on here? Tony McFadden: It will be fascinating to see how Caldwell Potter fares on his first start for Paul Nicholls following his record-breaking €740,000 purchase. He's been given time to adjust to his new surroundings and the decision to bypass the Cheltenham Festival could pay off as he'll have a freshness edge on some of his rivals. Nicholls has stated that this is his preferred target, rather than the two-miler on Friday's card, and stepping up in trip also looks a good move for a horse who saw things out thoroughly in desperate conditions when landing the Grade 1 Future Champions Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown in December. He remains with untapped potential. Of those who ran at Cheltenham Asian Master would be of interest if stepping up in trip here. He ran well to finish fourth in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, despite enduring a wide trip, and has plenty of stamina in his pedigree and is from a pointing background, so a stiffer test might suit. David Ord: Most of these have alternative engagements this week but Jimmy Du Seuil doesn’t. He ran just as well as Willie Mullins expected him to when chasing home Ballyburn at Cheltenham. It was a big improvement on his previous form, but he’s held in very high regard. This is his trip and, as I say, the only race on his trainer’s mind for him this week. Matt Brocklebank: Some eyecatching entries that ran at Cheltenham but I could be tempted by Lucinda Russell's Esprit Du Potier if the price is right. He looked to be going the right way before being pulled-up in the River Donn at Doncaster but quickly got back on track with a wide-margin win on heavy going at Newcastle last month and it's interesting his connections - who tend to do well at this meeting - are looking to pitch him in at Grade 1 level rather than take the handicap route.

Give us another name to note among the top-class action on Saturday... Tony McFadden: Owners Robcour have a strong hand here with Teahupoo, Irish Point and Hiddenvalley Lake, and while the last named has a bit to find on form he shouldn't be underestimated if allowed to take his chance. He fell on his chasing debut at Navan in December but got back on track over hurdles there in February, landing the Boyne Hurdle with a bit to spare. That wasn't a strong renewal but Hiddenvalley Lake settled things decisively, and his lightly-raced, progressive profile is in stark contrast to most of the horses in the staying hurdle division. Stepping back up in trip is unlikely to be an issue as he won a three-mile Grade 3 novice hurdle on testing ground last season. David Ord: Teauhupoo will be all-the-rage for the Liverpool Hurdle if, as expected, he heads here and Irish Point to the two-and-a-half mile alternative earlier in the week. However, Robcour have a fascinating third string to their bow with Hiddenvalley Lake. He bombed out in the Albert Bartlett last season but remains lightly-raced and after a chasing career was shelved for now, really impressed with how quickly he put the race to bed switched back to hurdles at Navan last time. This is deeper but with a favourite whose best form is fresh, it could be worth chancing Henry De Bromhead’s charge to prove he is indeed a Grade One staying hurdler at the second attempt. Matt Brocklebank: Two in the Maghull Novices' Chase I feel could be able to show a bit more than they did at Cheltenham are Master Chewy and Djelo. The former was running a decent race behind Gaelic Warrior in the Arkle before falling and has winning form at this track from earlier in the campaign, while Venetia Williams' Djelo put in a fine effort from a prominent position when third to Grey Dawning in the Turners. He's still only six and should be fine dropping back to two miles if the ground remains on the soft side.

Will Corach Rambler definitely go off favourite, and are you for or against the 2023 hero? Tony McFadden: I can't see any reason why Corach Rambler won't be a strong favourite as he was impressive in last year's Grand National and ran a career-best effort when third in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last month, underlining his effectiveness on really testing ground in the process. He's the one to beat but at double the price I think I'd rather be on Meetingofthewaters in receipt of 12 lb given the sharp upward curve he is tracking and how well he shaped when third in the Ultima at Cheltenham last month. David Ord: Against. But only on price grounds and the fact that back-to-back National winners are a rarity. He’s up in the weights and while there was a lot to like about his run in the Gold Cup, he’s only 3lbs 'well in'. That’s not reflected in the market and he’ll need luck too given his running style. Matt Brocklebank: He's such a likeable and popular character, it's very hard to see Corach Rambler not being favourite when the tapes go up on Saturday. He was officially 10lb well-in when bolting up 12 months ago and looks to have improved again based on his Cheltenham Gold Cup third last month. I'm not too concerned with him having what looked a tough race that day, but I'm not convinced he'll want the ground as testing as it might be come Saturday, while the new standing start is on my mind for him too. Corach Rambler got away well and into a super position from an early stage last term but he's often been slow to get going in the past and could find himself much further back through the early stages on this occasion. That increases the risk of chaos in the run and, at the prices, I'd be against Lucinda Russell's 10-year-old.