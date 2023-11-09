Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Walk In The Mill clears the last as he wins a second Becher Chase
Action over the National fences

Aintree Grand National course passes inspection

By Sporting Life
09:09 · FRI November 10, 2023

The Grand National course at Aintree has passed a morning inspection and Saturday’s BoyleSports Grand Sefton Handicap Chase can take place.

The going is described as heavy, soft in places and fence 11 may be bypassed - a decision will be made on Saturday morning.

The fixture at Fontwell on Friday has already been abandoned.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING