Aintree Grand National course passes inspection

The Grand National course at Aintree has passed a morning inspection and Saturday’s BoyleSports Grand Sefton Handicap Chase can take place.
The going is described as heavy, soft in places and fence 11 may be bypassed - a decision will be made on Saturday morning.
The fixture at Fontwell on Friday has already been abandoned.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org