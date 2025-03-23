Joe Tizzard is leaning towards giving progressive chaser The Changing Man a first outing at Grade One level at Aintree.

The Milborne Port handler admits he is tempted to pitch the seven year old in either the Huyton Asphalt Franny Blennerhassett Memorial Mildmay Novices’ Chase or the Aintree Bowl at the three-day meeting next month. After opening his account for the campaign in the Grade Two Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase at Ascot the Walk In The Park gelding had to settle for second best on his last outing in the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. But despite The Changing Man still having an attractive handicap mark after only being nudged up two pounds as a result of that effort Tizzard is keen to switch him back to Graded race company. Tizzard said: “He does have plenty of options, but I’m thinking of running him in the three mile one furlong Grade One novices’ chase at Aintree. “I don’t think there will be many runners in the race and he is only a novice chaser for another six weeks. I might enter him in the Aintree Bowl as well as what else is going to run in that? “I will watch the entries, but I think he is well enough after Cheltenham to go to Aintree as he seems fresh. He ran a good race at the Festival against a horse that was thrown in. However, he only went up another two pounds as a result of that so he is still sensibly handicapped. “If he was to finish second or third in the Grade One novices’ chase at Aintree I will still be rated nicely for next season’s Coral Gold Cup." Click here to order your copy now

Tizzard intends to give Western Knight his breakthrough appearance at Grade One level in the Oddschecker Sefton Novices’ Hurdle Since claiming wins at Uttoxeter and Ascot, the six-year-old has tasted defeat twice at Grade Two level after filling the runner’s-up spot in the Bristol Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham before unseating Brendan Powell in the River Don Novices’ Hurdle at Doncaster. Tizzard said: “Western Knight will go for the Sefton. After what happened in the River Don we decided not to go to Cheltenham with him. I’m really pleased with where he is. "If you go back to his second in the Grade Two at Cheltenham and his Ascot win when he beat Excello, who has been placed twice since, it is solid 135 form that gives him a squeak in a race like this.” Stablemate Western General could also be handed an assignment against Grade One opposition at the Merseyside venue with Tizzard considering aiming the seven-year-old at the Maghull Novices’ Chase. Tizzard said: “I might run Western General in the Maghull. He is rated 137 over fences now as he got put up 10lbs for his latest win at Hereford, which was his third win this season. “I think this will turn out to be a five runner race so it is worth a go. Cheltenham showed that you have got to jump in these novice races and he is a good jumper. They could go like the clappers and he could stay on into a place.”

Rightsotom on his way back from the gallops