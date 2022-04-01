Sulekha Varma, Clerk of the Course at Aintree, said on Friday: "We changed the going today to Good on the Mildmay and Hurdle courses and Good, Good to Soft in places on the Grand National course.

"Throughout March, we only saw 14mm of rain and put down 25 to 30mm of irrigation across all courses between March 22nd and 29th. We did not water yesterday or on Wednesday due to rain being forecast but in the end that did not really materialise – there was just 1mm on Wednesday and a sleety shower yesterday, which did not have any measurable effect.

"We are therefore recommencing watering today, with 5mm set to be applied to all courses and we will continue to monitor the situation going forward to maintain conditions. The forecast is looking somewhat uncertain, with the chance of some damper conditions next week - Monday and Wednesday are currently predicted to be the days with the highest chance of rain.

"I am very happy with where we are at the moment and the turf is looking incredible. We have done most of the work in preparing the racing surface for next week and are now in the stage of maintaining it and applying the finishing touches."