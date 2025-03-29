Aintree Friday runners: Grade One entries

They feature among the entries for the Trustatrader Top Novices’ Hurdle. Willie Mullins, trainer of the latter, has also entered Gaucher and Karbau.

The home defence includes the likes of Tripoli Flyer, Royal Infantry, Jet To Vegas and Fingle Bridge.

A number of horses entered in Thursday’s Manifesto Novices’ Chase, have also been given the option of running in the Huyton Asphalt Franny Blennerhassett Memorial Mildmay Novices’ Chase over three miles on Friday.

They include Jango Baie, Caldwell Potter, Dancing City, Handstands and Impaire Et Passe.

Impressive Ultima winner Myretown could step up in class for Lucinda Russell while Gordon Elliott has entered Shecouldbeanything and Stellar Story.