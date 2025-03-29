Sporting Life
Romeo Coolio and Sam Ewing
Aintree Friday runners: Grade One entries

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Sat March 29, 2025 · 7 min ago

Romeo Coolio and Salvator Mundi, second and fifth respectively in the Michael O’Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, could bid for Grade One glory at Aintree on Friday.

They feature among the entries for the Trustatrader Top Novices’ Hurdle. Willie Mullins, trainer of the latter, has also entered Gaucher and Karbau.

The home defence includes the likes of Tripoli Flyer, Royal Infantry, Jet To Vegas and Fingle Bridge.

A number of horses entered in Thursday’s Manifesto Novices’ Chase, have also been given the option of running in the Huyton Asphalt Franny Blennerhassett Memorial Mildmay Novices’ Chase over three miles on Friday.

They include Jango Baie, Caldwell Potter, Dancing City, Handstands and Impaire Et Passe.

Impressive Ultima winner Myretown could step up in class for Lucinda Russell while Gordon Elliott has entered Shecouldbeanything and Stellar Story.

MOST READ RACING