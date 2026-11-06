Aintree Friday review and free video replays including Montregard for Harry Cobden and Tom Lacey

Montegard a cosy winner for Cobden

The Tom Lacey-trained Montregard was cut in the antepost market for the valuable Coral Gold Cup after winning under Harry Cobden in the BetMGM Handicap Chase.

The seven-year-old, owned by JP McManus, was sent off the 5/1 second favourite and after travelling powerfully stayed on well to beat King Turgeon (18/1) by a length and a quarter, with 11/1 shot Kap Vert back in third.

Paddy Power make the winner a 10/1 shot for the big Newbury contest later this month.

Cobden said on ITV Racing: "I got off him one day because I wanted my dinner at Ascot and Johnny (Burke) won a hundred grand chase on him - so that was the most expensive dinner I ever had!

"He's a funny horse, I thought he was a 120-horse before and he's just kept improving. He's done it nicely.

"Great training performance, Tom had him spot-on for today and I thought, for the money, the race was not that competitive so... I only did the steering!"

The winning trainer told Racing TV: "The visor has just transformed him, it seems to bring him alive as at home you have to ask him to do everything. But I'm so lucky to have him.

"I could see he was travelling well. He's proving to be slightly more versatile than we perhaps thought he was. There's heaps of races for him, we'll have to go back and speak to Frank (Berry) and AP (McCoy, McManus's racing advisors) and make a plan.

"We put him in the Becher Chase, we've got the Silver Haldon Cup at Ascot, he's got a Coral Gold Cup entry - so there's plenty of options.

"You need horses like that to keep your name active."