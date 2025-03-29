Aintree Friday preview: The big questions

Tony McFadden, Ian Ogg and David Ord answer the big questions ahead of Friday's big races at Aintree.

Will Jonbon go back-to-back in the Melling Chase and who’s the biggest danger? Tony McFadden: A fresh Gaelic Warrior is a fascinating contender, but even if he recaptures the sort of form he showed when so devastating in last season's Arkle - a performance that made him Timeform's highest-rated novice chaser of 2023/24 - he would have a bit to find with Jonbon. Jonbon fluffed his lines at Cheltenham, where a shocking mistake effectively cost him all chance in the Champion Chase, but he was a decisive winner of his previous three starts this season, including the Tingle Creek and Clarence House, and looked as good as ever. Most of his form is at around two miles but he saw things out well when winning the Melling Chase last season and it's difficult to find fault with his chance this time around. Ian Ogg: Yes but he must have had to work quite hard in the Champion Chase but how much that took out of him won't be something we know until after the Melling Chase. That obvious caveat applies to Heart Wood and others besides whereas the three Willie Mullins horses are fresh but do have something to prove. As mentioned in Thursday's Jury the ground is a possible issue for Gaelic Warrior and Embassy Gardens has never raced on anything quicker than yielding but I do think he's an interesting runner at this trip as he doesn't look an out and out three miler. David Ord: Probably is the answer. I liked the way he rallied in the Champion Chase and he showed he gets this trip 12 months ago. With a clear round he's the best of these but he doesn't have oceans of wiggle room. Protektorat is a proven Grade One performer but it's Heart Wood who rates the danger for me. He came clear of the rest when second to Fact To File in the Ryanair, this looks his trip and he arrives here off the back of a career-best effort.

Are you siding with the Supreme form in the Top Novices’ Hurdle? DO: I do wonder if they might let Salvator Mundi bowl along in this and that would be interesting to see but I'm very keen on Tripoli Flyer for the home team. He was very impressive in the Dovecote at Kempton, travelling and jumping well and showing a real turn of foot. They are often the key assets you need around Aintree and heading there a fresh horse is another significant plus. TM: Romeo Coolio disappointed at the Punchestown Festival last season after running so well in the Champion Bumper and he arguably shaped as if he'd be better over a longer trip when third in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, so those are a couple of factors that might give hope to those looking to take him on. However, even if he may prefer a stiffer test of stamina, he still has a wide-margin Grade 1 win at two miles to his name and he sets the standard based on that Leopardstown success and Supreme Novices' Hurdle third. He’s clearly the one to beat but is likely to be a short price, so I’m on the fence for now. IO: In contrast to Tony, I think this test will suit Romeo Coolio but the standard they set doesn't look insurmountable and there are a few batting for you if taking them on. Dave makes the case for Tripoli Flyer and Fingle Bridge will attract attention but I wonder if the Kelso Premier Novices' Hurdle pair can step up on the form they've shown. They will certainly need to but the more experienced Jet To Vegas won well (Castle Carrock third) and this race was always on the agenda.

Arizona Cardinal wins the Topham

Give us a horse that’s on your early shortlist for the Topham? IO: It will be a long short-list, even on raceday, but Arizona Cardinal is only 1 lb higher than when successful last year and it wouldn't be any great surprise if we were to learn this had always been Plan A. He has struggled in three runs since but has been freshened up and his yard are in good nick. It may be a flight of fancy but I've got a soft spot for Mayhem Mya who ran well over regulation fences at last year's Festival; she's got it to prove over this far in this company but she's a decent jumper who could outrun her odds. TM: The right horses came to the fore in the Plate at the Cheltenham Festival as it was won by the progressive novice Jagwar, the well-backed Thecompanysergeant was runner-up on his first start over fences since joining Gavin Cromwell, while Masaccio, a smart novice, was third. Mars Harper only just missed out on a place after staying on strongly up the hill and I could see him going well in the Topham on the back of that solid performance. He may have been a 100/1 shot at Cheltenham, but he does have some other creditable efforts this season to call on, including a runner-up finish in the Foxrock Handicap at Navan. DO: Amirite for Henry De Bromhead. He looks like he's been brought along with a big spring target in mind and this could well be the one. He's off the same mark as when fifth in the bet365 Gold Cup last season and it would be no surprise to see the headgear, left off for a recent spin over hurdles, return. The yard are in better form than when he was last seen over fences and I've always had him down as being capable of winning something like this.

Quai De Bourbon winning at Ayr last season