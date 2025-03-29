Aintree Friday: Melling Chase entries

Nicky Henderson’s star won the race last season and is bidding to return back to winning ways after finishing second behind Marine Nationale in the BetMGM Champion Chase at Cheltenham last time.

Dan Skelton looks set to run Protektorat while Willie Mullins has three entries in El Fabiolo, Embassy Gardens and Gaelic Warrior.

Ryanair Chase runner-up Heart Wood could represent Henry De Bromhead and the field is completed by Libberty Hunter, Master Chewy and Matata.