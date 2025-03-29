Sporting Life
Jonbon is too good for his Tingle Creek rivals
Aintree Friday: Melling Chase entries

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Sat March 29, 2025 · 13 min ago

Jonbon features among nine entries for the My Pension Expert Melling Chase at Aintree on Friday.

Nicky Henderson’s star won the race last season and is bidding to return back to winning ways after finishing second behind Marine Nationale in the BetMGM Champion Chase at Cheltenham last time.

Dan Skelton looks set to run Protektorat while Willie Mullins has three entries in El Fabiolo, Embassy Gardens and Gaelic Warrior.

Ryanair Chase runner-up Heart Wood could represent Henry De Bromhead and the field is completed by Libberty Hunter, Master Chewy and Matata.

Timeform Horses To Follow

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

