Aintree Friday: Melling Chase entries

Jonbon features among nine entries for the My Pension Expert Melling Chase at Aintree on Friday.
Nicky Henderson’s star won the race last season and is bidding to return back to winning ways after finishing second behind Marine Nationale in the BetMGM Champion Chase at Cheltenham last time.
Dan Skelton looks set to run Protektorat while Willie Mullins has three entries in El Fabiolo, Embassy Gardens and Gaelic Warrior.
Ryanair Chase runner-up Heart Wood could represent Henry De Bromhead and the field is completed by Libberty Hunter, Master Chewy and Matata.
