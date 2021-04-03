Randox Grand National Festival: Aintree Friday entries

Aintree Friday entries

The entries are through for day two of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree.

In the absence of Allaho, Politologue is the star turn in the Marsh Chase while a big field can be expected in the Randox Topham Handicap Chase.

1:45pm Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 4f

Albert's Back 7 Michael Easterby Golden Ratio & J Blackburn

Always Resolute 10 Ian Williams Ne-Chance

Amarillo Sky (IRE) 5 Colin Tizzard J P Romans & Taylor, O'Dwyer

Amour de Nuit (IRE) 9 Paul Nicholls Mr Andrew Williams

Ashington 6 Brian Ellison Mr T. Alderson

Ballybegg (IRE) 6 Kerry Lee Glass Half Full

Blakeney Point 8 Donald McCain T W Johnson & G Maxwell

Buzz (FR) 7 Nicky Henderson Thurloe for Royal Marsden Cancer Charity

Camprond (FR) 5 Philip Hobbs Mr John P. McManus

Champagne Platinum (IRE) 7 Nicky Henderson Mr John P. McManus

Champagne Rhythm (IRE) 6 Evan Williams Mrs Janet Davies

Chapmanshype (IRE) 7 Jamie Snowden The GD Partnership

Craigneiche (IRE) 7 Nicky Henderson Mr Robert Kirkland

Dans Le Vent (FR) 8 Evan Williams R J Gambarini Racing Isabel Williams (5)

Dell Oro (FR) 8 Daniel Steele D Steele S Tingey C Tingey

Earlofthecotswolds (FR) 7 Nigel Twiston-Davies Twiston-Davies, Mason, Greer & Kiely

Edwardstone 7 Alan King Robert Abrey & Ian Thurtle

Faivoir (FR) 6 Dan Skelton Mrs Suzanne Lawrence

Goobinator (USA) 5 Donald McCain Mr T. G. Leslie

Here Comes McCoy (IRE) 6 Olly Murphy Mr C. J. Haughey

Hometown Boy (IRE) 6 Stuart Edmunds The Garratt Family

Jacamar (GER) 6 Milton Harris Pegasus Bloodstock Limited

Kateson 8 Tom Lacey DMRichardsRobertsChurchwardW-Williams

Leoncavallo (IRE) 9 David Pipe ValueRacingClub.co.uk

Mackenberg (GER) 6 Donald McCain Mr T. G. Leslie

Master Debonair 7 Harry Fry The Gosden Mob & Sprayclad UK

Millers Bank 7 Alex Hales Millers Bank Partnership

Mister Coffey (FR) 6 Nicky Henderson Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford

Monte Cristo (FR) 5 Nicky Henderson Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede

Native Fighter (IRE) 7 James Moffatt Varlien Vyner-Brooks,Dave&Yvonne Simpson

Nightboattoclyro 7 Samuel Drinkwater Glastonburys & On The Gallops 1 Jack Tudor (3)

Not A Role Model (IRE) 9 Sam Thomas St Mamadasado

One Night In Milan (IRE) 8 Keith Dalgleish The Gilbert's & Mr Campbell

Press Your Luck (IRE) 6 Chris Gordon Cox, Lloyd & Finden Joshua Moore

Prince Kayf 7 Keith Dalgleish Straightline Bloodstock

Rightplacerightime (IRE) 6 Kevin F. O'Donnell Ireland Mr Kevin F. O'Donnell

Sail Away (FR) 5 Dan Skelton Mr and Mrs J. D. Cotton

Shannon Bridge (IRE) 8 Dan Skelton Mr M. Boothright

Solo (FR) 5 Paul Nicholls Mrs Johnny de la Hey Harry Cobden

Solwara One (IRE) 7 Neil Mulholland Mrs Jane Gerard-Pearse

South Terrace (IRE) 6 Dr Richard Newland South Terrace Partnership

Speed Company (IRE) 8 Ian Williams Mr Allan Stennett

Stolen Silver (FR) 6 Nigel Twiston-Davies Walters Plant Hire & Potter Group

Straw Fan Jack 6 Sheila Lewis Mr Graham Wilson Sean Houlihan (3)

Strong Glance 8 Olly Murphy Welfordgolf syndicate

Tea Clipper (IRE) 6 Tom Lacey Mr Jerry Hinds & Mr Ashley Head

The Vollan (IRE) 7 Charlie Longsdon Mr M. Scott

Thistle Do Nicely (IRE) 7 Jamie Snowden Appletree Stud, M Gumienny & A Signy

Thomas Darby (IRE) 8 Olly Murphy Mrs Diana L. Whateley

Tronador (IRE) 5 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland Mr M. Wasylocha

Vision des Flos (FR) 8 Colin Tizzard Ann & Alan Potts Limited

War Lord (GER) 6 Colin Tizzard The Wychwood Partnership

West To The Bridge (IRE) 8 Dan Skelton Mr J. Tierney

Whatsupwithyou (IRE) 7 Ben Pauling Co-Foundations Ltd

Whirling Dervish 6 J. F. Levins Ireland Mr Peter Trainor

Wilde About Oscar (IRE) 6 Dan Skelton Mike and Eileen Newbould

2:20pm Betway Top Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 103y

Ajero (IRE) 6 Kim Bailey Julie and David R Martin and Dan Hall

Any News (IRE) 6 Neil Mulholland Jane Nuala Cartwright

Bareback Jack (IRE) 5 Donald McCain Mr T. G. Leslie Brian Hughes

Belfast Banter (IRE) 6 Peter Fahey Ireland Direct Bloodstock Limited

Bombyx 6 Lucy Wadham The FOPS

Do Your Job (IRE) 7 Michael Scudamore Mr Mark Dunphy

Dreal Deal (IRE) 6 Ronan M. P. McNally Northern Ireland Ronan M. P. McNally

Dusart (IRE) 6 Nicky Henderson Mr R. A. Bartlett

Fiveandtwenty 4 Donald McCain Middleham Park Racing XCVI

For Pleasure (IRE) 6 Alex Hales Premier Plastering (UK) Limited

Heross du Seuil (FR) 4 Nicky Henderson Mrs J Donnelly

Houx Gris (FR) 4 Paul Nicholls Booth Evans Giles & Sullivan Bloodstock

Lucky One (FR) 6 Paul Nicholls Sullivan Bloodstock & Hughes Crowley

My Drogo 6 Dan Skelton Mr & Mrs R. Kelvin-Hughes

Third Time Lucki (IRE) 6 Dan Skelton Mike and Eileen Newbould

Timberman (IRE) 6 Fergal O'Brien Mr J. Turner

Tritonic 4 Alan King McNeill Family & Mr Ian Dale

2:50pm Betway Mildmay Novices' Chase (Grade 1) 3m 210y

Chantry House (IRE) 7 Nicky Henderson Mr John P. McManus

Coko Beach (FR) 6 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland Gigginstown House Stud

Empire Steel (IRE) 7 Sandy Thomson Alan Wight Ryan Mania

Enrilo (FR) 7 Paul Nicholls Martin Broughton & Friends 4

Escaria Ten (FR) 7 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland McNeill Family

Espoir de Romay (FR) 7 Kim Bailey The Midgelets

Fiddlerontheroof (IRE) 7 Colin Tizzard Taylor, Burley & O'Dwyer

Happygolucky (IRE) 7 Kim Bailey Lady Dulverton

If The Cap Fits (IRE) 9 Harry Fry Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede

Phoenix Way (IRE) 8 Harry Fry Mr John P. McManus

Protektorat (FR) 6 Dan Skelton Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & L Hales

Remastered 8 David Pipe Brocade Racing

Shan Blue (IRE) 7 Dan Skelton Mr Colm Donlon

Silver Hallmark 7 Fergal O'Brien Mr & Mrs William Rucker Brian Hughes

Snow Leopardess 9 Charlie Longsdon Andrew Fox-Pitt

Sporting John (IRE) 6 Philip Hobbs Mr John P. McManus

The Big Breakaway (IRE) 6 Colin Tizzard Eric Jones, Geoff Nicholas, John Romans

The Shunter (IRE) 8 Emmet Mullins Ireland Mr P. Byrne

3:25pm Marsh Chase (Registered As The Melling Chase) (Grade 1) 2m 3f 200y

Dashel Drasher 8 Jeremy Scott Mrs B Tully and Mr R Lock Matt Griffiths

Duc des Genievres (FR) 8 Paul Nicholls Sullivan Bloodstock Limited

Fakir d'Oudairies (FR) 6 Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland Mr John P. McManus

Itchy Feet (FR) 7 Olly Murphy Kate & Andrew Brooks

Lalor (GER) 9 Kayley Woollacott Mr D. G. Staddon

Master Tommytucker 10 Paul Nicholls Mr A. G. Fear Sam Twiston-Davies

Midnight Shadow 8 Sue Smith Mrs Aafke Clarke Ryan Mania

Notebook (GER) 8 Henry de Bromhead Ireland Gigginstown House Stud

Nuts Well 10 Ann Hamilton Mr Ian Hamilton Danny McMenamin

Politologue (FR) 10 Paul Nicholls Mr J. Hales Harry Cobden

Real Steel (FR) 8 Paul Nicholls Mrs Kathy Stuart&Sullivan Bloodstock Ltd

4:05pm Randox Topham Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 2m 5f 19y

Ibleo (FR) 8 11 12 Venetia Williams The Bellamy Partnership

Magic Saint (FR) 7 11 12 Paul Nicholls Mr and Mrs J. D. Cotton

Two For Gold (IRE) 8 11 8 Kim Bailey May We Never Be Found Out Partnership 2

Caribean Boy (FR) 7 11 7 Nicky Henderson Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede

Farclas (FR) 7 11 7 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland Gigginstown House Stud

Modus 11 11 5 Paul Nicholls Mr John P. McManus

Robin des Foret (IRE) 11 11 3 W. P. Mullins Ireland Byerley Racing Syndicate

Huntsman Son (IRE) 11 11 0 Alex Hales Mrs Wendy Wesley

Livelovelaugh (IRE) 11 11 0 W. P. Mullins Ireland Mrs S. Ricci

Precious Cargo (IRE) 8 10 12 Nicky Henderson Mr T. Barr

Glen Forsa (IRE) 9 10 12 Mick Channon Mr T. P. Radford

Visioman (FR) 8 10 12 Henry de Bromhead Ireland Mr A. Halsall

Snugsborough Hall (IRE) 10 10 12 L. P. Cusack Ireland Rising Sun Partnership

Dunvegan (FR) 8 10 11 P. A. Fahy Ireland G. Turner/Clipper Logistics Group Ltd

Kauto Riko (FR) 10 10 11 Tom Gretton Mr and Mrs J.Dale and Partners

Storm Control (IRE) 8 10 9 Kerry Lee Mr Will Roseff

Three Musketeers (IRE) 11 10 8 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland Mr Frank McAleavy

Ravenhill Road (IRE) 10 10 7 Sue Smith Phil & Julie Martin

Snow Leopardess 9 10 7 Charlie Longsdon Andrew Fox-Pitt

Senior Citizen 8 10 6 Alan King McNeill Family

Pink Eyed Pedro 10 10 6 David Brace Mr David Brace

Relentless Dreamer (IRE) 12 10 6 Rebecca Curtis Mr Nigel Morris

My Way (FR) 7 10 3 Paul Nicholls Chris Giles

Lust For Glory (IRE) 8 10 3 Nicky Henderson Annabel Waley-Cohen and Family

Morning Vicar (IRE) 8 10 2 Nicky Henderson The Parishioners

Outlander (IRE) 13 10 2 Richard Spencer Gowing's Eleven

Realm Keeper (USA) 8 10 0 Venetia Williams Venetia Williams Racehorse Syndicate V

Amalfi Doug (FR) 11 9 13 Keith Dalgleish The County Set (Seven) & Partner

Court Master (IRE) 8 9 12 Michael Scudamore Mrs Lynne Maclennan

Tiquer (FR) 13 9 10 Alan Jones Burnham P & D Ltd

Sir Jack Yeats (IRE) 10 9 10 Richard Spencer Gowing's Eleven

Zalvados (FR) 8 9 8 Oliver Greenall Mr D. C. Mercer

4:40pm Doom Bar Sefton Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 3m 149y

Adrimel (FR) 6 Tom Lacey Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford

Ahoy Senor (IRE) 6 Lucinda Russell Mrs C Wymer & Mr PJS Russell

Alaphilippe (IRE) 7 Fergal O'Brien Mr Nic Brereton

Bothwell Bridge (IRE) 6 Nicky Henderson Mr T. Barr

Bravemansgame (FR) 6 Paul Nicholls John Dance and Bryan Drew

Cape Gentleman (IRE) 5 Emmet Mullins Ireland Mrs Margaret O'Rourke

Champagnesuperover (IRE) 6 Olly Murphy McNeill Family & Patrick&Scott Bryceland

Doyen Breed (IRE) 6 Sandy Thomson The Explorers Ryan Mania

Dreal Deal (IRE) 6 Ronan M. P. McNally Northern Ireland Ronan M. P. McNally

Gallyhill (IRE) 6 Nicky Henderson Mr Claudio Michael Grech

Grace A Vous Enki (FR) 5 Paul Nicholls Mrs J. Hitchings

Guard Your Dreams 5 Nigel Twiston-Davies Graham and Alison Jelley

La Chanteuse (IRE) 7 S. R. B. Crawford Northern Ireland Mrs Edith Crawford

Midnight River 6 Dan Skelton Mr Frank McAleavy

Oscar Elite (IRE) 6 Colin Tizzard Mrs Mary-Ann Middleton

Pats Fancy (IRE) 6 Rebecca Curtis Hydes,McDermott,Spencer,Frobisher & Lee

Sam Barton 6 Emma Lavelle Mr Trevor Hemmings

Sizable Sam 6 Jeremy Scott The Hopefuls & Kelvin-Hughes

Streets of Doyen (IRE) 7 John McConnell Ireland Ms Caroline Ahearn

The Cob (IRE) 7 Ben Pauling The Ben Pauling Racing Club

The Shunter (IRE) 8 Emmet Mullins Ireland Mr P. Byrne

Threeunderthrufive (IRE) 6 Paul Nicholls McNeill Family

Topofthecotswolds (IRE) 7 Nigel Twiston-Davies Mr M. A. Reay

5:15pm Pinsent Masons Handicap Hurdle (Class 2) (Conditional Jockeys' and Amateur Riders' Race) 2m 103y

Bareback Jack (IRE) 5 Donald McCain Mr T. G. Leslie

Beeno (IRE) 12 Dianne Sayer Mrs Margaret Coppola and Mr Arthur Slack Danny McMenamin

Blakeney Point 8 Donald McCain T W Johnson & G Maxwell

Bold Enough (IRE) 6 Henry de Bromhead Ireland Mr Mustafa Elatrash

Camprond (FR) 5 Philip Hobbs Mr John P. McManus

Competition 9 Tom Lacey ValueRacingClub.co.uk

Copperless 6 Olly Murphy Aiden Murphy & Alan Peterson

Dear Sire (FR) 9 Donald McCain Green Day Racing

Do Your Job (IRE) 7 Michael Scudamore Mr Mark Dunphy

Eddiemaurice (IRE) 10 John Flint Mr J. L. Flint Charlie Price

Elham Valley (FR) 4 Fergal O'Brien Caveat Emptor Partnership

Fransham 7 Pam Sly G. Libson,D. Bayliss,T. Davies & P. Sly

Gemirande (FR) 5 Venetia Williams The Bellamy Partnership

Golden Town (IRE) 10 James Moffatt STM Racing

Goobinator (USA) 5 Donald McCain Mr T. G. Leslie

Gowel Road (IRE) 5 Nigel Twiston-Davies Options O Syndicate

Leoncavallo (IRE) 9 David Pipe ValueRacingClub.co.uk

Lively Citizen (IRE) 6 D. J. Jeffreys Mark E Smith,Brake Horse Power Syndicate

Longhouse Sale (IRE) 7 Dan Skelton Rio Gold Racing Club

Mackenberg (GER) 6 Donald McCain Mr T. G. Leslie

Mick Maestro (FR) 8 Nick Kent Crossed Fingers Partnership Charlie Todd

Native Fighter (IRE) 7 James Moffatt Varlien Vyner-Brooks,Dave&Yvonne Simpson

Oakley (IRE) 8 Philip Hobbs Tim Syder

Red Force One 6 Philip Kirby The Yorkshire Puddings

Roar (IRE) 7 Ed de Giles Mr Paul Inglett

Rowland Ward 5 Stuart Edmunds Mr David Mitson

Sarasota Star (IRE) 5 Martin Keighley Torben Dal & Jon Hughes

Speed Company (IRE) 8 Ian Williams Mr Allan Stennett

Strong Glance 8 Olly Murphy Welfordgolf syndicate

The Grey Falco (FR) 6 Alastair Ralph The Roaming Roosters

The Widdow Maker 7 Colin Tizzard Mr Sax Purdie

Thistimenextyear 7 Richard Spencer Rebel Racing (2)

Thistle Do Nicely (IRE) 7 Jamie Snowden Appletree Stud, M Gumienny & A Signy

Tomorrow Mystery 7 Paul Nicholls Mr John P. McManus Lorcan Williams

Turning Gold 7 Robert Bevis Mr R. J. Bevis

Wild Max (GER) 6 Paul Nicholls Owners Group 036 Angus Cheleda

Your Band 6 Alastair Ralph Only Fools & Cockerels