Randox Grand National Festival: Aintree Friday entries

The entries are through for day two of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree.
In the absence of Allaho, Politologue is the star turn in the Marsh Chase while a big field can be expected in the Randox Topham Handicap Chase.
1:45pm Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 4f
Albert's Back 7 Michael Easterby Golden Ratio & J Blackburn
Always Resolute 10 Ian Williams Ne-Chance
Amarillo Sky (IRE) 5 Colin Tizzard J P Romans & Taylor, O'Dwyer
Amour de Nuit (IRE) 9 Paul Nicholls Mr Andrew Williams
Ashington 6 Brian Ellison Mr T. Alderson
Ballybegg (IRE) 6 Kerry Lee Glass Half Full
Blakeney Point 8 Donald McCain T W Johnson & G Maxwell
Buzz (FR) 7 Nicky Henderson Thurloe for Royal Marsden Cancer Charity
Camprond (FR) 5 Philip Hobbs Mr John P. McManus
Champagne Platinum (IRE) 7 Nicky Henderson Mr John P. McManus
Champagne Rhythm (IRE) 6 Evan Williams Mrs Janet Davies
Chapmanshype (IRE) 7 Jamie Snowden The GD Partnership
Craigneiche (IRE) 7 Nicky Henderson Mr Robert Kirkland
Dans Le Vent (FR) 8 Evan Williams R J Gambarini Racing Isabel Williams (5)
Dell Oro (FR) 8 Daniel Steele D Steele S Tingey C Tingey
Earlofthecotswolds (FR) 7 Nigel Twiston-Davies Twiston-Davies, Mason, Greer & Kiely
Edwardstone 7 Alan King Robert Abrey & Ian Thurtle
Faivoir (FR) 6 Dan Skelton Mrs Suzanne Lawrence
Goobinator (USA) 5 Donald McCain Mr T. G. Leslie
Here Comes McCoy (IRE) 6 Olly Murphy Mr C. J. Haughey
Hometown Boy (IRE) 6 Stuart Edmunds The Garratt Family
Jacamar (GER) 6 Milton Harris Pegasus Bloodstock Limited
Kateson 8 Tom Lacey DMRichardsRobertsChurchwardW-Williams
Leoncavallo (IRE) 9 David Pipe ValueRacingClub.co.uk
Mackenberg (GER) 6 Donald McCain Mr T. G. Leslie
Master Debonair 7 Harry Fry The Gosden Mob & Sprayclad UK
Millers Bank 7 Alex Hales Millers Bank Partnership
Mister Coffey (FR) 6 Nicky Henderson Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford
Monte Cristo (FR) 5 Nicky Henderson Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede
Native Fighter (IRE) 7 James Moffatt Varlien Vyner-Brooks,Dave&Yvonne Simpson
Nightboattoclyro 7 Samuel Drinkwater Glastonburys & On The Gallops 1 Jack Tudor (3)
Not A Role Model (IRE) 9 Sam Thomas St Mamadasado
One Night In Milan (IRE) 8 Keith Dalgleish The Gilbert's & Mr Campbell
Press Your Luck (IRE) 6 Chris Gordon Cox, Lloyd & Finden Joshua Moore
Prince Kayf 7 Keith Dalgleish Straightline Bloodstock
Rightplacerightime (IRE) 6 Kevin F. O'Donnell Ireland Mr Kevin F. O'Donnell
Sail Away (FR) 5 Dan Skelton Mr and Mrs J. D. Cotton
Shannon Bridge (IRE) 8 Dan Skelton Mr M. Boothright
Solo (FR) 5 Paul Nicholls Mrs Johnny de la Hey Harry Cobden
Solwara One (IRE) 7 Neil Mulholland Mrs Jane Gerard-Pearse
South Terrace (IRE) 6 Dr Richard Newland South Terrace Partnership
Speed Company (IRE) 8 Ian Williams Mr Allan Stennett
Stolen Silver (FR) 6 Nigel Twiston-Davies Walters Plant Hire & Potter Group
Straw Fan Jack 6 Sheila Lewis Mr Graham Wilson Sean Houlihan (3)
Strong Glance 8 Olly Murphy Welfordgolf syndicate
Tea Clipper (IRE) 6 Tom Lacey Mr Jerry Hinds & Mr Ashley Head
The Vollan (IRE) 7 Charlie Longsdon Mr M. Scott
Thistle Do Nicely (IRE) 7 Jamie Snowden Appletree Stud, M Gumienny & A Signy
Thomas Darby (IRE) 8 Olly Murphy Mrs Diana L. Whateley
Tronador (IRE) 5 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland Mr M. Wasylocha
Vision des Flos (FR) 8 Colin Tizzard Ann & Alan Potts Limited
War Lord (GER) 6 Colin Tizzard The Wychwood Partnership
West To The Bridge (IRE) 8 Dan Skelton Mr J. Tierney
Whatsupwithyou (IRE) 7 Ben Pauling Co-Foundations Ltd
Whirling Dervish 6 J. F. Levins Ireland Mr Peter Trainor
Wilde About Oscar (IRE) 6 Dan Skelton Mike and Eileen Newbould
2:20pm Betway Top Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 103y
Ajero (IRE) 6 Kim Bailey Julie and David R Martin and Dan Hall
Any News (IRE) 6 Neil Mulholland Jane Nuala Cartwright
Bareback Jack (IRE) 5 Donald McCain Mr T. G. Leslie Brian Hughes
Belfast Banter (IRE) 6 Peter Fahey Ireland Direct Bloodstock Limited
Bombyx 6 Lucy Wadham The FOPS
Do Your Job (IRE) 7 Michael Scudamore Mr Mark Dunphy
Dreal Deal (IRE) 6 Ronan M. P. McNally Northern Ireland Ronan M. P. McNally
Dusart (IRE) 6 Nicky Henderson Mr R. A. Bartlett
Fiveandtwenty 4 Donald McCain Middleham Park Racing XCVI
For Pleasure (IRE) 6 Alex Hales Premier Plastering (UK) Limited
Heross du Seuil (FR) 4 Nicky Henderson Mrs J Donnelly
Houx Gris (FR) 4 Paul Nicholls Booth Evans Giles & Sullivan Bloodstock
Lucky One (FR) 6 Paul Nicholls Sullivan Bloodstock & Hughes Crowley
My Drogo 6 Dan Skelton Mr & Mrs R. Kelvin-Hughes
Straw Fan Jack 6 Sheila Lewis Mr Graham Wilson
Third Time Lucki (IRE) 6 Dan Skelton Mike and Eileen Newbould
Timberman (IRE) 6 Fergal O'Brien Mr J. Turner
Tritonic 4 Alan King McNeill Family & Mr Ian Dale
2:50pm Betway Mildmay Novices' Chase (Grade 1) 3m 210y
Chantry House (IRE) 7 Nicky Henderson Mr John P. McManus
Coko Beach (FR) 6 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland Gigginstown House Stud
Empire Steel (IRE) 7 Sandy Thomson Alan Wight Ryan Mania
Enrilo (FR) 7 Paul Nicholls Martin Broughton & Friends 4
Escaria Ten (FR) 7 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland McNeill Family
Espoir de Romay (FR) 7 Kim Bailey The Midgelets
Fiddlerontheroof (IRE) 7 Colin Tizzard Taylor, Burley & O'Dwyer
Happygolucky (IRE) 7 Kim Bailey Lady Dulverton
If The Cap Fits (IRE) 9 Harry Fry Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede
Phoenix Way (IRE) 8 Harry Fry Mr John P. McManus
Protektorat (FR) 6 Dan Skelton Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & L Hales
Remastered 8 David Pipe Brocade Racing
Shan Blue (IRE) 7 Dan Skelton Mr Colm Donlon
Silver Hallmark 7 Fergal O'Brien Mr & Mrs William Rucker Brian Hughes
Snow Leopardess 9 Charlie Longsdon Andrew Fox-Pitt
Sporting John (IRE) 6 Philip Hobbs Mr John P. McManus
The Big Breakaway (IRE) 6 Colin Tizzard Eric Jones, Geoff Nicholas, John Romans
The Shunter (IRE) 8 Emmet Mullins Ireland Mr P. Byrne
3:25pm Marsh Chase (Registered As The Melling Chase) (Grade 1) 2m 3f 200y
Dashel Drasher 8 Jeremy Scott Mrs B Tully and Mr R Lock Matt Griffiths
Duc des Genievres (FR) 8 Paul Nicholls Sullivan Bloodstock Limited
Fakir d'Oudairies (FR) 6 Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland Mr John P. McManus
Itchy Feet (FR) 7 Olly Murphy Kate & Andrew Brooks
Lalor (GER) 9 Kayley Woollacott Mr D. G. Staddon
Master Tommytucker 10 Paul Nicholls Mr A. G. Fear Sam Twiston-Davies
Midnight Shadow 8 Sue Smith Mrs Aafke Clarke Ryan Mania
Notebook (GER) 8 Henry de Bromhead Ireland Gigginstown House Stud
Nuts Well 10 Ann Hamilton Mr Ian Hamilton Danny McMenamin
Politologue (FR) 10 Paul Nicholls Mr J. Hales Harry Cobden
Real Steel (FR) 8 Paul Nicholls Mrs Kathy Stuart&Sullivan Bloodstock Ltd
4:05pm Randox Topham Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 2m 5f 19y
Ibleo (FR) 8 11 12 Venetia Williams The Bellamy Partnership
Magic Saint (FR) 7 11 12 Paul Nicholls Mr and Mrs J. D. Cotton
Two For Gold (IRE) 8 11 8 Kim Bailey May We Never Be Found Out Partnership 2
Caribean Boy (FR) 7 11 7 Nicky Henderson Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede
Farclas (FR) 7 11 7 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland Gigginstown House Stud
Modus 11 11 5 Paul Nicholls Mr John P. McManus
Robin des Foret (IRE) 11 11 3 W. P. Mullins Ireland Byerley Racing Syndicate
Huntsman Son (IRE) 11 11 0 Alex Hales Mrs Wendy Wesley
Livelovelaugh (IRE) 11 11 0 W. P. Mullins Ireland Mrs S. Ricci
Precious Cargo (IRE) 8 10 12 Nicky Henderson Mr T. Barr
Glen Forsa (IRE) 9 10 12 Mick Channon Mr T. P. Radford
Visioman (FR) 8 10 12 Henry de Bromhead Ireland Mr A. Halsall
Snugsborough Hall (IRE) 10 10 12 L. P. Cusack Ireland Rising Sun Partnership
Dunvegan (FR) 8 10 11 P. A. Fahy Ireland G. Turner/Clipper Logistics Group Ltd
Kauto Riko (FR) 10 10 11 Tom Gretton Mr and Mrs J.Dale and Partners
Storm Control (IRE) 8 10 9 Kerry Lee Mr Will Roseff
Three Musketeers (IRE) 11 10 8 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland Mr Frank McAleavy
Ravenhill Road (IRE) 10 10 7 Sue Smith Phil & Julie Martin
Snow Leopardess 9 10 7 Charlie Longsdon Andrew Fox-Pitt
Senior Citizen 8 10 6 Alan King McNeill Family
Pink Eyed Pedro 10 10 6 David Brace Mr David Brace
Relentless Dreamer (IRE) 12 10 6 Rebecca Curtis Mr Nigel Morris
My Way (FR) 7 10 3 Paul Nicholls Chris Giles
Lust For Glory (IRE) 8 10 3 Nicky Henderson Annabel Waley-Cohen and Family
Morning Vicar (IRE) 8 10 2 Nicky Henderson The Parishioners
Outlander (IRE) 13 10 2 Richard Spencer Gowing's Eleven
Realm Keeper (USA) 8 10 0 Venetia Williams Venetia Williams Racehorse Syndicate V
Amalfi Doug (FR) 11 9 13 Keith Dalgleish The County Set (Seven) & Partner
Court Master (IRE) 8 9 12 Michael Scudamore Mrs Lynne Maclennan
Tiquer (FR) 13 9 10 Alan Jones Burnham P & D Ltd
Sir Jack Yeats (IRE) 10 9 10 Richard Spencer Gowing's Eleven
Zalvados (FR) 8 9 8 Oliver Greenall Mr D. C. Mercer
4:40pm Doom Bar Sefton Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 3m 149y
Adrimel (FR) 6 Tom Lacey Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford
Ahoy Senor (IRE) 6 Lucinda Russell Mrs C Wymer & Mr PJS Russell
Alaphilippe (IRE) 7 Fergal O'Brien Mr Nic Brereton
Bothwell Bridge (IRE) 6 Nicky Henderson Mr T. Barr
Bravemansgame (FR) 6 Paul Nicholls John Dance and Bryan Drew
Cape Gentleman (IRE) 5 Emmet Mullins Ireland Mrs Margaret O'Rourke
Champagnesuperover (IRE) 6 Olly Murphy McNeill Family & Patrick&Scott Bryceland
Doyen Breed (IRE) 6 Sandy Thomson The Explorers Ryan Mania
Dreal Deal (IRE) 6 Ronan M. P. McNally Northern Ireland Ronan M. P. McNally
Gallyhill (IRE) 6 Nicky Henderson Mr Claudio Michael Grech
Grace A Vous Enki (FR) 5 Paul Nicholls Mrs J. Hitchings
Guard Your Dreams 5 Nigel Twiston-Davies Graham and Alison Jelley
La Chanteuse (IRE) 7 S. R. B. Crawford Northern Ireland Mrs Edith Crawford
Midnight River 6 Dan Skelton Mr Frank McAleavy
Oscar Elite (IRE) 6 Colin Tizzard Mrs Mary-Ann Middleton
Pats Fancy (IRE) 6 Rebecca Curtis Hydes,McDermott,Spencer,Frobisher & Lee
Sam Barton 6 Emma Lavelle Mr Trevor Hemmings
Sizable Sam 6 Jeremy Scott The Hopefuls & Kelvin-Hughes
Streets of Doyen (IRE) 7 John McConnell Ireland Ms Caroline Ahearn
The Cob (IRE) 7 Ben Pauling The Ben Pauling Racing Club
The Shunter (IRE) 8 Emmet Mullins Ireland Mr P. Byrne
Threeunderthrufive (IRE) 6 Paul Nicholls McNeill Family
Topofthecotswolds (IRE) 7 Nigel Twiston-Davies Mr M. A. Reay
5:15pm Pinsent Masons Handicap Hurdle (Class 2) (Conditional Jockeys' and Amateur Riders' Race) 2m 103y
Bareback Jack (IRE) 5 Donald McCain Mr T. G. Leslie
Beeno (IRE) 12 Dianne Sayer Mrs Margaret Coppola and Mr Arthur Slack Danny McMenamin
Blakeney Point 8 Donald McCain T W Johnson & G Maxwell
Bold Enough (IRE) 6 Henry de Bromhead Ireland Mr Mustafa Elatrash
Camprond (FR) 5 Philip Hobbs Mr John P. McManus
Competition 9 Tom Lacey ValueRacingClub.co.uk
Copperless 6 Olly Murphy Aiden Murphy & Alan Peterson
Dear Sire (FR) 9 Donald McCain Green Day Racing
Do Your Job (IRE) 7 Michael Scudamore Mr Mark Dunphy
Eddiemaurice (IRE) 10 John Flint Mr J. L. Flint Charlie Price
Elham Valley (FR) 4 Fergal O'Brien Caveat Emptor Partnership
Fransham 7 Pam Sly G. Libson,D. Bayliss,T. Davies & P. Sly
Gemirande (FR) 5 Venetia Williams The Bellamy Partnership
Golden Town (IRE) 10 James Moffatt STM Racing
Goobinator (USA) 5 Donald McCain Mr T. G. Leslie
Gowel Road (IRE) 5 Nigel Twiston-Davies Options O Syndicate
Leoncavallo (IRE) 9 David Pipe ValueRacingClub.co.uk
Lively Citizen (IRE) 6 D. J. Jeffreys Mark E Smith,Brake Horse Power Syndicate
Longhouse Sale (IRE) 7 Dan Skelton Rio Gold Racing Club
Mackenberg (GER) 6 Donald McCain Mr T. G. Leslie
Mick Maestro (FR) 8 Nick Kent Crossed Fingers Partnership Charlie Todd
Native Fighter (IRE) 7 James Moffatt Varlien Vyner-Brooks,Dave&Yvonne Simpson
Oakley (IRE) 8 Philip Hobbs Tim Syder
Red Force One 6 Philip Kirby The Yorkshire Puddings
Roar (IRE) 7 Ed de Giles Mr Paul Inglett
Rowland Ward 5 Stuart Edmunds Mr David Mitson
Sarasota Star (IRE) 5 Martin Keighley Torben Dal & Jon Hughes
Speed Company (IRE) 8 Ian Williams Mr Allan Stennett
Strong Glance 8 Olly Murphy Welfordgolf syndicate
The Grey Falco (FR) 6 Alastair Ralph The Roaming Roosters
The Widdow Maker 7 Colin Tizzard Mr Sax Purdie
Thistimenextyear 7 Richard Spencer Rebel Racing (2)
Thistle Do Nicely (IRE) 7 Jamie Snowden Appletree Stud, M Gumienny & A Signy
Tomorrow Mystery 7 Paul Nicholls Mr John P. McManus Lorcan Williams
Turning Gold 7 Robert Bevis Mr R. J. Bevis
Wild Max (GER) 6 Paul Nicholls Owners Group 036 Angus Cheleda
Your Band 6 Alastair Ralph Only Fools & Cockerels