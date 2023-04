Check out the entries for day two of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree on Friday and the latest going update.

Joseph O’Brien’s Fakir D’oudairies headlines nine entries as he goes in search of a third successive win in the Marsh Chase at Aintree on Friday. O’Brien made the decision to keep the eight-year-old old fresh for his hat-trick bid and did not run him at Cheltenham. Hitman and French Dynamite, third and fourth in the Ryanair Chase, Donald McCain’s Minella Drama and Hitman’s Paul Nicholls-trained stablemate Pic D’Orhy are among the potential runners. Gordon Elliott’s Gerri Colombe will look to get back to winning ways in the Air Charter Services Mildmay Novices’ Chase. He suffered the first defeat of his career at Cheltenham when going down narrowly to The Real Whacker in the Brown Advisory.

Willie Mullins’ Bronn outran his 50/1 odds in that race in third and may take the runner-up on again, while Stage Star winner of the Turners Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham, has the option of stepping up in trip. In the Poundland Top Novices’ Hurdle Jamie Snowden’s Festival hero You Wear It Well could take on the boys. She is one of 28 entries with Nicky Henderson’s Luccia another mare in contention. There are several who made no show in the Supreme at Cheltenham such as Tahmuras, Strong Leader, Chasing Fire and Rare Edition looking to bounce back. In contrast, the likes of Hullnback, Altobelli, Parramount and Nemean Lion have looked impressive in lesser grades. Mullins has the top four in the weights left in the Randox Supports Race Against Dementia Topham Handicap Chase in Haut En Couleurs, Burrows Saint, Ciel De Neige and Fan De Blues. Gavin Cromwell’s prolific winner Final Orders, Sam Thomas’ Grand Sefton hero Al Dancer and Dan Skelton’s Ashtown Lad are other major fancies, along with Gesskille for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero. Latest Going News The going on all courses Aintree is Good, Good to Soft in places. Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be dry, with plenty of sunshine. Rain, perhaps heavy at times, is predicted on Monday (4-8mm). Showers are expected on Tuesday, becoming heavier overnight (2-5mm). Windy with rain on and off through the day Wednesday. Continuing unsettled through the week with sunny spells and showers Thursday, similar on Friday, with some more persistent rain possible on Saturday.

Aintree Friday entries 1:45pm Air Charter Services Mildmay Novices' Chase (Grade 1) 3m 210y Amirite (IRE) 7 Patrick Hale Henry de Bromhead Ireland Bronn (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland City Chief (IRE) 6 Mrs J Donnelly Nicky Henderson Complete Unknown (IRE) 7 JCG Chua & I Warwick Paul Nicholls Galia des Liteaux (FR) 7 Mr Michael Ariss Dan Skelton Harry Skelton Gerri Colombe (FR) 7 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland Journey With Me (IRE) 7 Robcour Henry de Bromhead Ireland McFabulous (IRE) 9 Giraffa Racing Paul Nicholls Oscar Elite (IRE) 8 Mrs Mary-Ann Middleton Joe Tizzard Brendan Powell Sholokjack (IRE) 7 Sullivan Bloodstock & Hughes Crowley Dan Skelton Stage Star (IRE) 7 Owners Group 044 Paul Nicholls Thomas Darby (IRE) 10 Mrs Diana L. Whateley Olly Murphy Sean Bowen Thunder Rock (IRE) 7 McNeill Family & Mr Ian Dale Olly Murphy Whistleinthedark (IRE) 8 Racing On Together Club L J Morgan 2:20pm William Hill Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap) 2m 4f A Different Kind (IRE) 6 Mr Dene Rowe Donald McCain Benson 8 J Fyffe & S Townshend Sandy Thomson Blenkinsop 6 Mrs L Nixon Henry Daly Blow Your Wad (IRE) 5 Mr Jerry Hinds & Mr Ashley Head Tom Lacey Stan Sheppard Boombawn (IRE) 6 Bullen-Smith & Faulks Dan Skelton Buddy One (IRE) 6 E. Lynch/T.C.Quinn/John J. McGrath Paul John Gilligan Ireland Camprond (FR) 7 Mr John P. McManus Philip Hobbs & Johnson White Captain Conby (IRE) 6 O'Reilly Buller Partnership E. Sheehy Ireland Carnfunnock (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede S. R. B. Crawford Northern Ireland Collingham (GER) 5 Mr J. Fyffe Donald McCain Dargiannini (IRE) 8 Mr Andrew Mitchell Harry Derham Paul O'Brien Doctor Parnassus (IRE) 5 Mr D. W. Fox Dan Skelton Equus Dancer (IRE) 9 Mr Roddy Owen Peter Bowen Faivoir (FR) 8 Mrs Suzanne Lawrence Dan Skelton Fennor Cross (IRE) 6 The Positivity Syndicate John McConnell Ireland Fils d'Oudairies (FR) 8 Mr Claudio Michael Grech Gordon Elliott Ireland Fine Casting (IRE) 7 Mrs S. P. Davis Ben Pauling Firm Footings (IRE) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland Gaelik Coast (FR) 9 Mr T. G. Leslie Donald McCain Gaoth Chuil (IRE) 5 Mr Michael A Ryan T. M. Walsh Ireland Gipsy de Choisel (FR) 7 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson Good Risk At All (FR) 7 Walters Plant Hire Ltd Sam Thomas Sam Twiston-Davies Harbour Lake (IRE) 7 Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings Alan King Henry's Friend (IRE) 6 E Troup & Family Ben Pauling Holmes St Georges (FR) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede S. R. B. Crawford Northern Ireland Hugos New Horse (FR) 6 The Stewart Family Paul Nicholls Imagine (FR) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland Irish Hill (GER) 5 Sir Martin Broughton & Friends 8 Paul Nicholls Ivaldi (FR) 5 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Paul Nicholls Jason The Militant (IRE) 9 Mr G. Nicholson Philip Kirby JPR One (IRE) 6 Mr J. P. Romans Joe Tizzard Jungle Jack 7 Mr T. G. Leslie Donald McCain Brian Hughes Kateira 6 Little Lodge Farm & Dan Skelton Dan Skelton Not Qualified Martello Sky 7 The Sky Partnership Lucy Wadham Molly Ollys Wishes 9 Mr Dean Pugh Dan Skelton Moon Hunter 6 Five Go Racing Henry Daly Nells Son 8 Langdale Bloodstock Nicky Richards Danny McMenamin No Ordinary Joe (IRE) 7 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson Off Your Rocco (IRE) 7 Pioneer Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland Pikar (FR) 6 Yorton Racing Dan Skelton Harry Skelton Playful Saint (FR) 8 Mr and Mrs J. D. Cotton Dan Skelton Pull Again Green (IRE) 7 Roy & Sally Green Tony & Karen Exall Fergal O'Brien Paddy Brennan Royaume Uni (IRE) 6 Mrs E. Avery Gary Moore Sa Fureur (IRE) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland Santos Blue 6 Mr N. Sutton Dan Skelton She's A Saint (IRE) 6 Estate Research Limited Dan Skelton Sonigino (FR) 6 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & L Hales Paul Nicholls Springwell Bay 6 Mrs Gay Smith Jonjo O'Neill Starzov (IRE) 6 Mr James Guilfoyle P. J. Rothwell Ireland Stony Man (IRE) 7 Lockdown Racing Gary Hanmer Theatre Man (IRE) 7 Burkes & Syders Richard Bandey Harry Bannister The Bosses Oscar (IRE) 8 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland Tritonic 6 McNeill Family & Mr Ian Dale Alan King Ukantango (IRE) 6 Mr Alan Peterson Olly Murphy Uncle Bert 6 James & Jean Potter Ltd Nigel Twiston-Davies Vina Ardanza (IRE) 6 Alymer Stud Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland West To The Bridge (IRE) 10 Mr J. Tierney Dan Skelton Will Carver (IRE) 8 Owners Group 064 Nicky Henderson Yorksea (IRE) 5 Aura (Gas) Holdings Ltd Gary Moore