Stage Star wins the Turners under Harry Cobden
Stage Star wins the Turners under Harry Cobden

Aintree Friday entries and going update

By Sporting Life
14:16 · SAT April 08, 2023

Check out the entries for day two of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree on Friday and the latest going update.

Joseph O’Brien’s Fakir D’oudairies headlines nine entries as he goes in search of a third successive win in the Marsh Chase at Aintree on Friday. O’Brien made the decision to keep the eight-year-old old fresh for his hat-trick bid and did not run him at Cheltenham.

Hitman and French Dynamite, third and fourth in the Ryanair Chase, Donald McCain’s Minella Drama and Hitman’s Paul Nicholls-trained stablemate Pic D’Orhy are among the potential runners.

Gordon Elliott’s Gerri Colombe will look to get back to winning ways in the Air Charter Services Mildmay Novices’ Chase. He suffered the first defeat of his career at Cheltenham when going down narrowly to The Real Whacker in the Brown Advisory.

Grand National Memories with Phil Turner

Willie Mullins’ Bronn outran his 50/1 odds in that race in third and may take the runner-up on again, while Stage Star winner of the Turners Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham, has the option of stepping up in trip.

In the Poundland Top Novices’ Hurdle Jamie Snowden’s Festival hero You Wear It Well could take on the boys. She is one of 28 entries with Nicky Henderson’s Luccia another mare in contention.

There are several who made no show in the Supreme at Cheltenham such as Tahmuras, Strong Leader, Chasing Fire and Rare Edition looking to bounce back. In contrast, the likes of Hullnback, Altobelli, Parramount and Nemean Lion have looked impressive in lesser grades.

Mullins has the top four in the weights left in the Randox Supports Race Against Dementia Topham Handicap Chase in Haut En Couleurs, Burrows Saint, Ciel De Neige and Fan De Blues.

Gavin Cromwell’s prolific winner Final Orders, Sam Thomas’ Grand Sefton hero Al Dancer and Dan Skelton’s Ashtown Lad are other major fancies, along with Gesskille for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero.

Latest Going News

The going on all courses Aintree is Good, Good to Soft in places.

Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be dry, with plenty of sunshine. Rain, perhaps heavy at times, is predicted on Monday (4-8mm). Showers are expected on Tuesday, becoming heavier overnight (2-5mm). Windy with rain on and off through the day Wednesday. Continuing unsettled through the week with sunny spells and showers Thursday, similar on Friday, with some more persistent rain possible on Saturday.

🔥 Grand National quick fire horse-by-horse guide 🔥

Aintree Friday entries

1:45pm Air Charter Services Mildmay Novices' Chase (Grade 1) 3m 210y

Amirite (IRE) 7 Patrick Hale Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Bronn (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

City Chief (IRE) 6 Mrs J Donnelly Nicky Henderson

Complete Unknown (IRE) 7 JCG Chua & I Warwick Paul Nicholls

Galia des Liteaux (FR) 7 Mr Michael Ariss Dan Skelton Harry Skelton

Gerri Colombe (FR) 7 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland

Journey With Me (IRE) 7 Robcour Henry de Bromhead Ireland

McFabulous (IRE) 9 Giraffa Racing Paul Nicholls

Oscar Elite (IRE) 8 Mrs Mary-Ann Middleton Joe Tizzard Brendan Powell

Sholokjack (IRE) 7 Sullivan Bloodstock & Hughes Crowley Dan Skelton

Stage Star (IRE) 7 Owners Group 044 Paul Nicholls

Thomas Darby (IRE) 10 Mrs Diana L. Whateley Olly Murphy Sean Bowen

Thunder Rock (IRE) 7 McNeill Family & Mr Ian Dale Olly Murphy

Whistleinthedark (IRE) 8 Racing On Together Club L J Morgan

2:20pm William Hill Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap) 2m 4f

A Different Kind (IRE) 6 Mr Dene Rowe Donald McCain

Benson 8 J Fyffe & S Townshend Sandy Thomson

Blenkinsop 6 Mrs L Nixon Henry Daly

Blow Your Wad (IRE) 5 Mr Jerry Hinds & Mr Ashley Head Tom Lacey Stan Sheppard

Boombawn (IRE) 6 Bullen-Smith & Faulks Dan Skelton

Buddy One (IRE) 6 E. Lynch/T.C.Quinn/John J. McGrath Paul John Gilligan Ireland

Camprond (FR) 7 Mr John P. McManus Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Captain Conby (IRE) 6 O'Reilly Buller Partnership E. Sheehy Ireland

Carnfunnock (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede S. R. B. Crawford Northern Ireland

Collingham (GER) 5 Mr J. Fyffe Donald McCain

Dargiannini (IRE) 8 Mr Andrew Mitchell Harry Derham Paul O'Brien

Doctor Parnassus (IRE) 5 Mr D. W. Fox Dan Skelton

Equus Dancer (IRE) 9 Mr Roddy Owen Peter Bowen

Faivoir (FR) 8 Mrs Suzanne Lawrence Dan Skelton

Fennor Cross (IRE) 6 The Positivity Syndicate John McConnell Ireland

Fils d'Oudairies (FR) 8 Mr Claudio Michael Grech Gordon Elliott Ireland

Fine Casting (IRE) 7 Mrs S. P. Davis Ben Pauling

Firm Footings (IRE) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Gaelik Coast (FR) 9 Mr T. G. Leslie Donald McCain

Gaoth Chuil (IRE) 5 Mr Michael A Ryan T. M. Walsh Ireland

Gipsy de Choisel (FR) 7 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson

Good Risk At All (FR) 7 Walters Plant Hire Ltd Sam Thomas Sam Twiston-Davies

Harbour Lake (IRE) 7 Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings Alan King

Henry's Friend (IRE) 6 E Troup & Family Ben Pauling

Holmes St Georges (FR) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede S. R. B. Crawford Northern Ireland

Hugos New Horse (FR) 6 The Stewart Family Paul Nicholls

Imagine (FR) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Irish Hill (GER) 5 Sir Martin Broughton & Friends 8 Paul Nicholls

Ivaldi (FR) 5 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Paul Nicholls

Jason The Militant (IRE) 9 Mr G. Nicholson Philip Kirby

JPR One (IRE) 6 Mr J. P. Romans Joe Tizzard

Jungle Jack 7 Mr T. G. Leslie Donald McCain Brian Hughes

Kateira 6 Little Lodge Farm & Dan Skelton Dan Skelton Not Qualified

Martello Sky 7 The Sky Partnership Lucy Wadham

Molly Ollys Wishes 9 Mr Dean Pugh Dan Skelton

Moon Hunter 6 Five Go Racing Henry Daly

Nells Son 8 Langdale Bloodstock Nicky Richards Danny McMenamin

No Ordinary Joe (IRE) 7 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson

Off Your Rocco (IRE) 7 Pioneer Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland

Pikar (FR) 6 Yorton Racing Dan Skelton Harry Skelton

Playful Saint (FR) 8 Mr and Mrs J. D. Cotton Dan Skelton

Pull Again Green (IRE) 7 Roy & Sally Green Tony & Karen Exall Fergal O'Brien Paddy Brennan

Royaume Uni (IRE) 6 Mrs E. Avery Gary Moore

Sa Fureur (IRE) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Santos Blue 6 Mr N. Sutton Dan Skelton

She's A Saint (IRE) 6 Estate Research Limited Dan Skelton

Sonigino (FR) 6 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & L Hales Paul Nicholls

Springwell Bay 6 Mrs Gay Smith Jonjo O'Neill

Starzov (IRE) 6 Mr James Guilfoyle P. J. Rothwell Ireland

Stony Man (IRE) 7 Lockdown Racing Gary Hanmer

Theatre Man (IRE) 7 Burkes & Syders Richard Bandey Harry Bannister

The Bosses Oscar (IRE) 8 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Tritonic 6 McNeill Family & Mr Ian Dale Alan King

Ukantango (IRE) 6 Mr Alan Peterson Olly Murphy

Uncle Bert 6 James & Jean Potter Ltd Nigel Twiston-Davies

Vina Ardanza (IRE) 6 Alymer Stud Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

West To The Bridge (IRE) 10 Mr J. Tierney Dan Skelton

Will Carver (IRE) 8 Owners Group 064 Nicky Henderson

Yorksea (IRE) 5 Aura (Gas) Holdings Ltd Gary Moore

2:55pm Poundland Top Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 103y

Altobelli (IRE) 5 Charlie Walker and Jonny Craib Harry Fry

American Mike (IRE) 6 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Amir Kabir 6 S. P. O'Connor Gordon Elliott Ireland

Blow Your Wad (IRE) 5 Mr Jerry Hinds & Mr Ashley Head Tom Lacey

Chasing Fire 6 Mrs Diana L. Whateley Olly Murphy

Colonel Harry (IRE) 6 The GD Partnership Jamie Snowden

Densworth (IRE) 6 OAP Syndicate Ben Pauling

Found A Fifty (IRE) 6 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Hansard (IRE) 5 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates Hansard Gary Moore

Hullnback 6 We're Having A Mare (WHAM) Fergal O'Brien Paddy Brennan

Inthepocket 6 Mr John P. McManus Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Lookaway (IRE) 6 Peter Beadles Neil King

Love Is Golden (IRE) 5 Aura (Gas) Holdings Ltd Gary Moore

Luccia 5 Pump & Plant Services Ltd Nicky Henderson

Magical Zoe (IRE) 5 Patrick & Scott Bryceland Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Matata (IRE) 5 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies

Nemean Lion (GER) 6 Mr Will Roseff Kerry Lee

No Looking Back (IRE) 5 Keep The Faith Bloodstock Limited Oliver McKiernan Ireland

Parramount 7 Andrew Fox-Pitt Charlie Longsdon

Pembroke 6 Jon and Julia Aisbitt Dan Skelton Harry Skelton

Pikar (FR) 6 Yorton Racing Dan Skelton

Rare Edition (IRE) 6 Pay The Bill Syndicate Charlie Longsdon

Rubaud (FR) 5 Chris Giles & Brendan McManus Paul Nicholls

Springwell Bay 6 Mrs Gay Smith Jonjo O'Neill

Strong Leader 6 Welfordgolf syndicate Olly Murphy Sean Bowen

Tahmuras (FR) 6 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates Tahmuras Paul Nicholls

Ukantango (IRE) 6 Mr Alan Peterson Olly Murphy

You Wear It Well 6 Sir Chips Keswick Jamie Snowden

3:30pm Marsh Chase (Grade 1) 2m 3f 200y

Fakir d'Oudairies (FR) 8 Mr John P. McManus Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland

French Dynamite (FR) 8 Robcour M. F. Morris Ireland

Fugitif (FR) 8 Mr Carl Hinchy & Dr Emad Hussain Richard Hobson

Fury Road (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Hitman (FR) 7 Mason, Hogarth, Ferguson & Done Paul Nicholls

Magic Daze (IRE) 7 Robcour Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Millers Bank 9 Millers Bank Partnership Alex Hales Kielan Woods

Minella Drama (IRE) 8 Green Day Racing Donald McCain Brian Hughes

Pic D'orhy (FR) 8 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Paul Nicholls

4:05pm Randox Supports Race Against Dementia Topham Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) 2m 5f 19y

Haut En Couleurs (FR) 6 12 0 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Burrows Saint (FR) 10 11 9 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Ciel De Neige (FR) 8 11 9 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland

Fan de Blues (FR) 8 11 9 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Final Orders 7 11 7 C. M. D. Syndicate Gavin Cromwell Ireland

Al Dancer (FR) 10 11 6 Walters Plant Hire Ltd Sam Thomas

Il Ridoto (FR) 6 11 3 Giles, Hogarth, Mason & McGoff Paul Nicholls Harry Cobden

Gin On Lime (FR) 7 11 2 Robcour Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Epson du Houx (FR) 9 11 2 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Lieutenant Command (FR) 9 11 1 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade Ireland

Ashtown Lad (IRE) 9 11 1 Darren & Annaley Yates Dan Skelton

Gold Cup Bailly (FR) 7 11 0 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede S. R. B. Crawford Northern Ireland

Upping The Anti (IRE) 7 10 13 Mr A. Halsall Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Now Where Or When (IRE) 8 10 12 Mrs Margaret McCrudden S. R. B. Crawford Northern Ireland

Fantastic Lady (FR) 8 10 12 Mr E. R. Hanbury Nicky Henderson

Battleoverdoyen (IRE) 10 10 12 Pioneer Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland

Gesskille (FR) 7 10 11 The Nevers Racing Partnership I Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Top Ville Ben (IRE) 11 10 10 Harbour Rose Partnership Philip Kirby

Phoenix Way (IRE) 10 10 9 Mr John P. McManus Harry Fry

Batcio (FR) 11 10 9 Luke McMahon T. M. Walsh Ireland

Demachine (IRE) 9 10 8 West Coast Haulage Limited Kerry Lee

Kiltealy Briggs (IRE) 9 10 8 McNeill Family Jamie Snowden

Numitor 9 10 6 Mr Paul G. Jacobs and Wetumpka Racing Heather Main

Hereditary Rule (IRE) 8 10 6 CF Syndicate John McConnell Ireland

Quel Destin (FR) 8 10 6 Martin Broughton & Friends Paul Nicholls Bryony Frost

Hardline (IRE) 11 10 6 Bronsan Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland

Bill Baxter (IRE) 7 10 4 Glassex Holdings Ltd Warren Greatrex

Celebre d'Allen (FR) 11 10 4 Mr Allan Stennett Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Cooper's Cross (IRE) 8 10 4 Mr J. Fyffe Stuart Coltherd

Equus Dancer (IRE) 9 10 4 Mr Roddy Owen Peter Bowen

Killer Kane (IRE) 8 10 3 Mr J. P. Romans Joe Tizzard

Dorking Lad 8 10 0 Galloping On The South Downs Partnership Gary Moore

Fantastikas (FR) 8 9 13 Imperial Racing Partnership Nigel Twiston-Davies

Zhiguli (IRE) 8 9 13 Druzhba Racing Partnership Gary Moore

Percussion 8 9 13 Mr E. R. Hanbury L J Morgan

Fire Away (IRE) 10 9 12 The Stagger Inn L J Morgan

Hurricane Darwin (IRE) 13 9 8 Mr Douglas Taylor C. W. J. Farrell Ireland

Handsworth (IRE) 8 9 5 Mr B. Pierce J.P.Dempsey Ireland

4:40pm Winners Wear Cavani Sefton Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 3m 149y

Absolute Notions (IRE) 5 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland

Apple Away (IRE) 6 Old Gold Racing 14 Lucinda Russell

Blenkinsop 6 Mrs L Nixon Henry Daly

Cool Survivor (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Feronily (IRE) 6 Mr P. Byrne Emmet Mullins Ireland

Grey Dawning (IRE) 6 Mr Robert Kirkland Dan Skelton Harry Skelton

Henry's Friend (IRE) 6 E Troup & Family Ben Pauling

Hermes Allen (FR) 6 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & J Diver Paul Nicholls

Howlingmadmurdock (IRE) 6 ValueRacingClub.co.uk Tom Lacey

Hurricane Bay 7 The Hanseatic League Lucy Wadham

Iroko (FR) 5 Mr John P. McManus Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Landrake 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Marble Sands (FR) 7 DL Adams, JA Adams & G McPherson Fergal O'Brien Kielan Woods

Maximilian (GER) 7 Owners Group 099 Donald McCain Brian Hughes

Mofasa 7 Mrs Lynne Maclennan Michael Scudamore

Moka de Vassy (FR) 5 Tom Chadney and Friends Mrs Jane Williams David Noonan

Saint Davy (FR) 6 Mrs Gay Smith Jonjo O'Neill

Search For Glory (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Stay Away Fay (IRE) 6 Mr Chris Giles & Mr Dave Staddon Paul Nicholls

The Carpenter (IRE) 7 Owners Group 086 Nicky Henderson

Twig 8 Mrs G. Morgan Ben Pauling

Weveallbeencaught (IRE) 6 Jimmy & Susie Wenman Edward & Jane James Nigel Twiston-Davies Sam Twiston-Davies

5:15pm Abersoch Land and Sea Handicap Hurdle (Conditional Jockeys' and Amateur Riders' Race) 2m 103y

Ace Rothstein (USA) 5 Mrs Angela Stokes Martin Smith Not Qualified

Action Motion (IRE) 4 Mr Justin Carthy Denis G. Hogan Ireland

A Different Kind (IRE) 6 Mr Dene Rowe Donald McCain

Advanced Virgo (IRE) 8 Miss Rita Shah A. McCann Ireland

Albert's Back 9 Golden Ratio & J Blackburn Michael & David Easterby

American Gerry (IRE) 7 Mrs Margaret Geake Hughie Morrison

Benson 8 J Fyffe & S Townshend Sandy Thomson

Blueking d'Oroux (FR) 4 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Paul Nicholls

Byker (IRE) 4 Relicpride Co Ltd Partnership Charles Byrnes Ireland

Bythesametoken (IRE) 9 Downtown Syndicate Ross O'Sullivan Ireland

Call of The Wild (IRE) 6 Mr John P. McManus Alan King

Collingham (GER) 5 Mr J. Fyffe Donald McCain

Deere Mark 6 Walters Plant Hire Ltd Sam Thomas

Densworth (IRE) 6 OAP Syndicate Ben Pauling

Doctor Parnassus (IRE) 5 Mr D. W. Fox Dan Skelton

Fils d'Oudairies (FR) 8 Mr Claudio Michael Grech Gordon Elliott Ireland

Fine Casting (IRE) 7 Mrs S. P. Davis Ben Pauling

Firm Footings (IRE) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Fruit N Nut (IRE) 7 Mr Les Buckley Donald McCain

Gaoth Chuil (IRE) 5 Mr Michael A Ryan T. M. Walsh Ireland

Garrybello (FR) 5 Mr Ciaran John Mooney Thomas Cooper Ireland

Geromino (FR) 7 Mr G. E. Fitzpatrick Donald McCain Abbie McCain (5)

Glan (IRE) 8 Mr John P. McManus Gordon Elliott Ireland

Go Dante 7 Mrs Barbara Hester Olly Murphy

Holmes St Georges (FR) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede S. R. B. Crawford Northern Ireland

Homme Public (FR) 6 The Nevers Racing Partnership II Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero Toby Wynne (5)

Jason The Militant (IRE) 9 Mr G. Nicholson Philip Kirby

Jazzy Matty (FR) 4 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

JPR One (IRE) 6 Mr J. P. Romans Joe Tizzard

Knappers Hill (IRE) 7 Mr P K Barber and Mr P J Vogt Paul Nicholls Angus Cheleda (5)

Knickerbockerglory (IRE) 7 Chelsea Thoroughbreds - Knickerbocker Dan Skelton

L'Eau du Sud (FR) 5 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & L Hales Dan Skelton

Nayati (FR) 9 CP RACING Donald McCain

Nibiru (IRE) 8 Mr John Breslin A. J. Martin Ireland

No Ordinary Joe (IRE) 7 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson

Parramount 7 Andrew Fox-Pitt Charlie Longsdon

Pikar (FR) 6 Yorton Racing Dan Skelton

Punctuation 6 Mr Grant Leon Fergal O'Brien Liam Harrison (3)

Rare Edition (IRE) 6 Pay The Bill Syndicate Charlie Longsdon

Royal Mogul (IRE) 7 Craig & Laura Buckingham Donald McCain

Rubaud (FR) 5 Chris Giles & Brendan McManus Paul Nicholls

Sa Fureur (IRE) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

She's A Saint (IRE) 6 Estate Research Limited Dan Skelton

Snapius (IRE) 4 Fiveohclock Syndicate James A. Nash Ireland

Sonigino (FR) 6 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & L Hales Paul Nicholls

Soul Icon 6 This time next year maybe Keiran Burke Harry Kimber (3)

Thereisnodoubt (IRE) 10 Mrs H. Kelly Lucinda Russell

Too Friendly 5 The Gredley Family Dan Skelton

Traprain Law (FR) 5 Mr Raymond Anderson Green Lucinda Russell

Tullypole Annie (IRE) 5 Jolly Boys & Kangley Partnership Peter John Flood Ireland

Ukantango (IRE) 6 Mr Alan Peterson Olly Murphy

Washington 7 Syders & Burkes Olly Murphy

Word Has It (IRE) 9 Mr T. G. Leslie Donald McCain

