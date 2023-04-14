Check out the entries for day two of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree on Friday and the latest going update.
Joseph O’Brien’s Fakir D’oudairies headlines nine entries as he goes in search of a third successive win in the Marsh Chase at Aintree on Friday. O’Brien made the decision to keep the eight-year-old old fresh for his hat-trick bid and did not run him at Cheltenham.
Hitman and French Dynamite, third and fourth in the Ryanair Chase, Donald McCain’s Minella Drama and Hitman’s Paul Nicholls-trained stablemate Pic D’Orhy are among the potential runners.
Gordon Elliott’s Gerri Colombe will look to get back to winning ways in the Air Charter Services Mildmay Novices’ Chase. He suffered the first defeat of his career at Cheltenham when going down narrowly to The Real Whacker in the Brown Advisory.
Willie Mullins’ Bronn outran his 50/1 odds in that race in third and may take the runner-up on again, while Stage Star winner of the Turners Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham, has the option of stepping up in trip.
In the Poundland Top Novices’ Hurdle Jamie Snowden’s Festival hero You Wear It Well could take on the boys. She is one of 28 entries with Nicky Henderson’s Luccia another mare in contention.
There are several who made no show in the Supreme at Cheltenham such as Tahmuras, Strong Leader, Chasing Fire and Rare Edition looking to bounce back. In contrast, the likes of Hullnback, Altobelli, Parramount and Nemean Lion have looked impressive in lesser grades.
Mullins has the top four in the weights left in the Randox Supports Race Against Dementia Topham Handicap Chase in Haut En Couleurs, Burrows Saint, Ciel De Neige and Fan De Blues.
Gavin Cromwell’s prolific winner Final Orders, Sam Thomas’ Grand Sefton hero Al Dancer and Dan Skelton’s Ashtown Lad are other major fancies, along with Gesskille for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero.
The going on all courses Aintree is Good, Good to Soft in places.
Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be dry, with plenty of sunshine. Rain, perhaps heavy at times, is predicted on Monday (4-8mm). Showers are expected on Tuesday, becoming heavier overnight (2-5mm). Windy with rain on and off through the day Wednesday. Continuing unsettled through the week with sunny spells and showers Thursday, similar on Friday, with some more persistent rain possible on Saturday.
Amirite (IRE) 7 Patrick Hale Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Bronn (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
City Chief (IRE) 6 Mrs J Donnelly Nicky Henderson
Complete Unknown (IRE) 7 JCG Chua & I Warwick Paul Nicholls
Galia des Liteaux (FR) 7 Mr Michael Ariss Dan Skelton Harry Skelton
Gerri Colombe (FR) 7 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland
Journey With Me (IRE) 7 Robcour Henry de Bromhead Ireland
McFabulous (IRE) 9 Giraffa Racing Paul Nicholls
Oscar Elite (IRE) 8 Mrs Mary-Ann Middleton Joe Tizzard Brendan Powell
Sholokjack (IRE) 7 Sullivan Bloodstock & Hughes Crowley Dan Skelton
Stage Star (IRE) 7 Owners Group 044 Paul Nicholls
Thomas Darby (IRE) 10 Mrs Diana L. Whateley Olly Murphy Sean Bowen
Thunder Rock (IRE) 7 McNeill Family & Mr Ian Dale Olly Murphy
Whistleinthedark (IRE) 8 Racing On Together Club L J Morgan
A Different Kind (IRE) 6 Mr Dene Rowe Donald McCain
Benson 8 J Fyffe & S Townshend Sandy Thomson
Blenkinsop 6 Mrs L Nixon Henry Daly
Blow Your Wad (IRE) 5 Mr Jerry Hinds & Mr Ashley Head Tom Lacey Stan Sheppard
Boombawn (IRE) 6 Bullen-Smith & Faulks Dan Skelton
Buddy One (IRE) 6 E. Lynch/T.C.Quinn/John J. McGrath Paul John Gilligan Ireland
Camprond (FR) 7 Mr John P. McManus Philip Hobbs & Johnson White
Captain Conby (IRE) 6 O'Reilly Buller Partnership E. Sheehy Ireland
Carnfunnock (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede S. R. B. Crawford Northern Ireland
Collingham (GER) 5 Mr J. Fyffe Donald McCain
Dargiannini (IRE) 8 Mr Andrew Mitchell Harry Derham Paul O'Brien
Doctor Parnassus (IRE) 5 Mr D. W. Fox Dan Skelton
Equus Dancer (IRE) 9 Mr Roddy Owen Peter Bowen
Faivoir (FR) 8 Mrs Suzanne Lawrence Dan Skelton
Fennor Cross (IRE) 6 The Positivity Syndicate John McConnell Ireland
Fils d'Oudairies (FR) 8 Mr Claudio Michael Grech Gordon Elliott Ireland
Fine Casting (IRE) 7 Mrs S. P. Davis Ben Pauling
Firm Footings (IRE) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Gaelik Coast (FR) 9 Mr T. G. Leslie Donald McCain
Gaoth Chuil (IRE) 5 Mr Michael A Ryan T. M. Walsh Ireland
Gipsy de Choisel (FR) 7 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson
Good Risk At All (FR) 7 Walters Plant Hire Ltd Sam Thomas Sam Twiston-Davies
Harbour Lake (IRE) 7 Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings Alan King
Henry's Friend (IRE) 6 E Troup & Family Ben Pauling
Holmes St Georges (FR) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede S. R. B. Crawford Northern Ireland
Hugos New Horse (FR) 6 The Stewart Family Paul Nicholls
Imagine (FR) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Irish Hill (GER) 5 Sir Martin Broughton & Friends 8 Paul Nicholls
Ivaldi (FR) 5 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Paul Nicholls
Jason The Militant (IRE) 9 Mr G. Nicholson Philip Kirby
JPR One (IRE) 6 Mr J. P. Romans Joe Tizzard
Jungle Jack 7 Mr T. G. Leslie Donald McCain Brian Hughes
Kateira 6 Little Lodge Farm & Dan Skelton Dan Skelton Not Qualified
Martello Sky 7 The Sky Partnership Lucy Wadham
Molly Ollys Wishes 9 Mr Dean Pugh Dan Skelton
Moon Hunter 6 Five Go Racing Henry Daly
Nells Son 8 Langdale Bloodstock Nicky Richards Danny McMenamin
No Ordinary Joe (IRE) 7 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson
Off Your Rocco (IRE) 7 Pioneer Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland
Pikar (FR) 6 Yorton Racing Dan Skelton Harry Skelton
Playful Saint (FR) 8 Mr and Mrs J. D. Cotton Dan Skelton
Pull Again Green (IRE) 7 Roy & Sally Green Tony & Karen Exall Fergal O'Brien Paddy Brennan
Royaume Uni (IRE) 6 Mrs E. Avery Gary Moore
Sa Fureur (IRE) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Santos Blue 6 Mr N. Sutton Dan Skelton
She's A Saint (IRE) 6 Estate Research Limited Dan Skelton
Sonigino (FR) 6 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & L Hales Paul Nicholls
Springwell Bay 6 Mrs Gay Smith Jonjo O'Neill
Starzov (IRE) 6 Mr James Guilfoyle P. J. Rothwell Ireland
Stony Man (IRE) 7 Lockdown Racing Gary Hanmer
Theatre Man (IRE) 7 Burkes & Syders Richard Bandey Harry Bannister
The Bosses Oscar (IRE) 8 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Tritonic 6 McNeill Family & Mr Ian Dale Alan King
Ukantango (IRE) 6 Mr Alan Peterson Olly Murphy
Uncle Bert 6 James & Jean Potter Ltd Nigel Twiston-Davies
Vina Ardanza (IRE) 6 Alymer Stud Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
West To The Bridge (IRE) 10 Mr J. Tierney Dan Skelton
Will Carver (IRE) 8 Owners Group 064 Nicky Henderson
Yorksea (IRE) 5 Aura (Gas) Holdings Ltd Gary Moore
Altobelli (IRE) 5 Charlie Walker and Jonny Craib Harry Fry
American Mike (IRE) 6 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Amir Kabir 6 S. P. O'Connor Gordon Elliott Ireland
Blow Your Wad (IRE) 5 Mr Jerry Hinds & Mr Ashley Head Tom Lacey
Chasing Fire 6 Mrs Diana L. Whateley Olly Murphy
Colonel Harry (IRE) 6 The GD Partnership Jamie Snowden
Densworth (IRE) 6 OAP Syndicate Ben Pauling
Found A Fifty (IRE) 6 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Hansard (IRE) 5 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates Hansard Gary Moore
Hullnback 6 We're Having A Mare (WHAM) Fergal O'Brien Paddy Brennan
Inthepocket 6 Mr John P. McManus Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Lookaway (IRE) 6 Peter Beadles Neil King
Love Is Golden (IRE) 5 Aura (Gas) Holdings Ltd Gary Moore
Luccia 5 Pump & Plant Services Ltd Nicky Henderson
Magical Zoe (IRE) 5 Patrick & Scott Bryceland Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Matata (IRE) 5 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies
Nemean Lion (GER) 6 Mr Will Roseff Kerry Lee
No Looking Back (IRE) 5 Keep The Faith Bloodstock Limited Oliver McKiernan Ireland
Parramount 7 Andrew Fox-Pitt Charlie Longsdon
Pembroke 6 Jon and Julia Aisbitt Dan Skelton Harry Skelton
Pikar (FR) 6 Yorton Racing Dan Skelton
Rare Edition (IRE) 6 Pay The Bill Syndicate Charlie Longsdon
Rubaud (FR) 5 Chris Giles & Brendan McManus Paul Nicholls
Springwell Bay 6 Mrs Gay Smith Jonjo O'Neill
Strong Leader 6 Welfordgolf syndicate Olly Murphy Sean Bowen
Tahmuras (FR) 6 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates Tahmuras Paul Nicholls
Ukantango (IRE) 6 Mr Alan Peterson Olly Murphy
You Wear It Well 6 Sir Chips Keswick Jamie Snowden
Fakir d'Oudairies (FR) 8 Mr John P. McManus Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
French Dynamite (FR) 8 Robcour M. F. Morris Ireland
Fugitif (FR) 8 Mr Carl Hinchy & Dr Emad Hussain Richard Hobson
Fury Road (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Hitman (FR) 7 Mason, Hogarth, Ferguson & Done Paul Nicholls
Magic Daze (IRE) 7 Robcour Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Millers Bank 9 Millers Bank Partnership Alex Hales Kielan Woods
Minella Drama (IRE) 8 Green Day Racing Donald McCain Brian Hughes
Pic D'orhy (FR) 8 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Paul Nicholls
Haut En Couleurs (FR) 6 12 0 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland
Burrows Saint (FR) 10 11 9 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Ciel De Neige (FR) 8 11 9 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland
Fan de Blues (FR) 8 11 9 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
Final Orders 7 11 7 C. M. D. Syndicate Gavin Cromwell Ireland
Al Dancer (FR) 10 11 6 Walters Plant Hire Ltd Sam Thomas
Il Ridoto (FR) 6 11 3 Giles, Hogarth, Mason & McGoff Paul Nicholls Harry Cobden
Gin On Lime (FR) 7 11 2 Robcour Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Epson du Houx (FR) 9 11 2 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Lieutenant Command (FR) 9 11 1 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade Ireland
Ashtown Lad (IRE) 9 11 1 Darren & Annaley Yates Dan Skelton
Gold Cup Bailly (FR) 7 11 0 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede S. R. B. Crawford Northern Ireland
Upping The Anti (IRE) 7 10 13 Mr A. Halsall Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Now Where Or When (IRE) 8 10 12 Mrs Margaret McCrudden S. R. B. Crawford Northern Ireland
Fantastic Lady (FR) 8 10 12 Mr E. R. Hanbury Nicky Henderson
Battleoverdoyen (IRE) 10 10 12 Pioneer Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland
Gesskille (FR) 7 10 11 The Nevers Racing Partnership I Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero
Top Ville Ben (IRE) 11 10 10 Harbour Rose Partnership Philip Kirby
Phoenix Way (IRE) 10 10 9 Mr John P. McManus Harry Fry
Batcio (FR) 11 10 9 Luke McMahon T. M. Walsh Ireland
Demachine (IRE) 9 10 8 West Coast Haulage Limited Kerry Lee
Kiltealy Briggs (IRE) 9 10 8 McNeill Family Jamie Snowden
Numitor 9 10 6 Mr Paul G. Jacobs and Wetumpka Racing Heather Main
Hereditary Rule (IRE) 8 10 6 CF Syndicate John McConnell Ireland
Quel Destin (FR) 8 10 6 Martin Broughton & Friends Paul Nicholls Bryony Frost
Hardline (IRE) 11 10 6 Bronsan Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland
Bill Baxter (IRE) 7 10 4 Glassex Holdings Ltd Warren Greatrex
Celebre d'Allen (FR) 11 10 4 Mr Allan Stennett Philip Hobbs & Johnson White
Cooper's Cross (IRE) 8 10 4 Mr J. Fyffe Stuart Coltherd
Equus Dancer (IRE) 9 10 4 Mr Roddy Owen Peter Bowen
Killer Kane (IRE) 8 10 3 Mr J. P. Romans Joe Tizzard
Dorking Lad 8 10 0 Galloping On The South Downs Partnership Gary Moore
Fantastikas (FR) 8 9 13 Imperial Racing Partnership Nigel Twiston-Davies
Zhiguli (IRE) 8 9 13 Druzhba Racing Partnership Gary Moore
Percussion 8 9 13 Mr E. R. Hanbury L J Morgan
Fire Away (IRE) 10 9 12 The Stagger Inn L J Morgan
Hurricane Darwin (IRE) 13 9 8 Mr Douglas Taylor C. W. J. Farrell Ireland
Handsworth (IRE) 8 9 5 Mr B. Pierce J.P.Dempsey Ireland
Absolute Notions (IRE) 5 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland
Apple Away (IRE) 6 Old Gold Racing 14 Lucinda Russell
Blenkinsop 6 Mrs L Nixon Henry Daly
Cool Survivor (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Feronily (IRE) 6 Mr P. Byrne Emmet Mullins Ireland
Grey Dawning (IRE) 6 Mr Robert Kirkland Dan Skelton Harry Skelton
Henry's Friend (IRE) 6 E Troup & Family Ben Pauling
Hermes Allen (FR) 6 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & J Diver Paul Nicholls
Howlingmadmurdock (IRE) 6 ValueRacingClub.co.uk Tom Lacey
Hurricane Bay 7 The Hanseatic League Lucy Wadham
Iroko (FR) 5 Mr John P. McManus Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero
Landrake 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Marble Sands (FR) 7 DL Adams, JA Adams & G McPherson Fergal O'Brien Kielan Woods
Maximilian (GER) 7 Owners Group 099 Donald McCain Brian Hughes
Mofasa 7 Mrs Lynne Maclennan Michael Scudamore
Moka de Vassy (FR) 5 Tom Chadney and Friends Mrs Jane Williams David Noonan
Saint Davy (FR) 6 Mrs Gay Smith Jonjo O'Neill
Search For Glory (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Stay Away Fay (IRE) 6 Mr Chris Giles & Mr Dave Staddon Paul Nicholls
The Carpenter (IRE) 7 Owners Group 086 Nicky Henderson
Twig 8 Mrs G. Morgan Ben Pauling
Weveallbeencaught (IRE) 6 Jimmy & Susie Wenman Edward & Jane James Nigel Twiston-Davies Sam Twiston-Davies
Ace Rothstein (USA) 5 Mrs Angela Stokes Martin Smith Not Qualified
Action Motion (IRE) 4 Mr Justin Carthy Denis G. Hogan Ireland
A Different Kind (IRE) 6 Mr Dene Rowe Donald McCain
Advanced Virgo (IRE) 8 Miss Rita Shah A. McCann Ireland
Albert's Back 9 Golden Ratio & J Blackburn Michael & David Easterby
American Gerry (IRE) 7 Mrs Margaret Geake Hughie Morrison
Benson 8 J Fyffe & S Townshend Sandy Thomson
Blueking d'Oroux (FR) 4 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Paul Nicholls
Byker (IRE) 4 Relicpride Co Ltd Partnership Charles Byrnes Ireland
Bythesametoken (IRE) 9 Downtown Syndicate Ross O'Sullivan Ireland
Call of The Wild (IRE) 6 Mr John P. McManus Alan King
Collingham (GER) 5 Mr J. Fyffe Donald McCain
Deere Mark 6 Walters Plant Hire Ltd Sam Thomas
Densworth (IRE) 6 OAP Syndicate Ben Pauling
Doctor Parnassus (IRE) 5 Mr D. W. Fox Dan Skelton
Fils d'Oudairies (FR) 8 Mr Claudio Michael Grech Gordon Elliott Ireland
Fine Casting (IRE) 7 Mrs S. P. Davis Ben Pauling
Firm Footings (IRE) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Fruit N Nut (IRE) 7 Mr Les Buckley Donald McCain
Gaoth Chuil (IRE) 5 Mr Michael A Ryan T. M. Walsh Ireland
Garrybello (FR) 5 Mr Ciaran John Mooney Thomas Cooper Ireland
Geromino (FR) 7 Mr G. E. Fitzpatrick Donald McCain Abbie McCain (5)
Glan (IRE) 8 Mr John P. McManus Gordon Elliott Ireland
Go Dante 7 Mrs Barbara Hester Olly Murphy
Holmes St Georges (FR) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede S. R. B. Crawford Northern Ireland
Homme Public (FR) 6 The Nevers Racing Partnership II Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero Toby Wynne (5)
Jason The Militant (IRE) 9 Mr G. Nicholson Philip Kirby
Jazzy Matty (FR) 4 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
JPR One (IRE) 6 Mr J. P. Romans Joe Tizzard
Knappers Hill (IRE) 7 Mr P K Barber and Mr P J Vogt Paul Nicholls Angus Cheleda (5)
Knickerbockerglory (IRE) 7 Chelsea Thoroughbreds - Knickerbocker Dan Skelton
L'Eau du Sud (FR) 5 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & L Hales Dan Skelton
Nayati (FR) 9 CP RACING Donald McCain
Nibiru (IRE) 8 Mr John Breslin A. J. Martin Ireland
No Ordinary Joe (IRE) 7 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson
Parramount 7 Andrew Fox-Pitt Charlie Longsdon
Pikar (FR) 6 Yorton Racing Dan Skelton
Punctuation 6 Mr Grant Leon Fergal O'Brien Liam Harrison (3)
Rare Edition (IRE) 6 Pay The Bill Syndicate Charlie Longsdon
Royal Mogul (IRE) 7 Craig & Laura Buckingham Donald McCain
Rubaud (FR) 5 Chris Giles & Brendan McManus Paul Nicholls
Sa Fureur (IRE) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
She's A Saint (IRE) 6 Estate Research Limited Dan Skelton
Snapius (IRE) 4 Fiveohclock Syndicate James A. Nash Ireland
Sonigino (FR) 6 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & L Hales Paul Nicholls
Soul Icon 6 This time next year maybe Keiran Burke Harry Kimber (3)
Thereisnodoubt (IRE) 10 Mrs H. Kelly Lucinda Russell
Too Friendly 5 The Gredley Family Dan Skelton
Traprain Law (FR) 5 Mr Raymond Anderson Green Lucinda Russell
Tullypole Annie (IRE) 5 Jolly Boys & Kangley Partnership Peter John Flood Ireland
Ukantango (IRE) 6 Mr Alan Peterson Olly Murphy
Washington 7 Syders & Burkes Olly Murphy
Word Has It (IRE) 9 Mr T. G. Leslie Donald McCain
