Aintree & Fontwell tips: Best value bets on Sunday October 26

Andrew McLaren covers for Matt Brocklebank in Sunday's Value Bet and he has two selections at Aintree and Fontwell.

1pt win Lord Accord in 1.30 Fontwell at 6/1 (William Hill) 1pt win Numitor in 1.50 Aintree at 11/1 (Paddy Power, bet365, 10/1 general)

Aintree’s Old Roan Chase card is a real Sunday treat for jumps fans with the ITV cameras covering a trio of competitive handicaps, plus an intriguing two-and-a-half-mile maiden hurdle for good measure. The obvious place to start is the Old Roan itself where Imperial Saint heads the betting, and the market looks to have it about right in truth. Imperial Saint is a three-time course winner, including the novices’ handicap chase on this card last year (Master Chewy won the same race the year before), and although he relinquished his perfect course record when second at the Grand National meeting, he lost nothing in defeat there behind a rejuvenated winner in Cruz Control, and his jumping was again a sight to behold. He has a terrific record when fresh and is a worthy favourite. Master Chewy is interesting over this trip. He’s been mainly campaigned over two-miles but has looked worth a try over further for a while, including when winning the Game Spirit last season where his stamina won the day. He duly stepped up in trip for the Ryanair, but came up short for ability rather than stamina trying two-and-a-half-miles for the first time over fences, and is well worth another go over this intermediate distance. His record in chases at Aintree reads 122 and with his yard amongst the winners of late, he can give Imperial Saint most to think about.

Ahoy Senor would have a chance from a handicapping point of view, now 7 lb lower than his eye-catching third in this race last year where he might have pushed the winner close had he been asked for his effort sooner. His inconsistency and sketchy jumping his make him too risky a betting proposition to get involved with at 7/1 though. That’s a long winded way of saying I can’t recommend a bet in the Old Roan at the current prices, but there are some good betting heats to get our teeth into elsewhere on the card, including the Vieux Lion Rouge Veterans' Handicap Chase at 1.50. Torn And Frayed would have gone close to making a winning return at Chepstow two weeks ago if he hadn’t made a shocking mistake four from home and he’s weighted to go well on that evidence, but he’d need to put in a clear round and those jumping errors aren’t out of character for him. Le Milos is building a formidable record in these veterans’ races, his win at Fakenham last time making it two wins from three starts, and he’s gone well fresh in the past. He’s not the most consistent though and can be a bit of a weak finisher these days, so this 3m 210y trip could stretch him. There are reasons to take on those at the head of the market then, and NUMITOR is the one I want to be with. He’s the outsider of the field and I think that’s quite offensive for a horse who won three veterans’ races last season, and it’s not often you can say an 11-year-old is unexposed, but you could argue he is over staying distances.

He tried three-miles for the first time at Ascot last season where he stayed on strongly to beat course specialist Two For Gold, looking well at home over the trip and actually improving for it. He was pulled up on his final start of the season but probably found that race coming too soon after his Ascot heroics, and a long season, but Heather Main’s likeable grey is the type to bounce back after a break. He won on his reappearance last year so we know he can go well fresh, and I would argue Numitor is the most reliable runner in this field given his consistency in veterans’ events and his bold and accurate jumping. He’s worth backing at double-figure odds. Fergal O’Brien has won the last three renewals of the William Hill Each Way Extra Handicap Hurdle at 3.30, including with subsequent Grade 1 winner Crambo in 2023, and he can make it four on the spin with Serious Challenge looking the one to beat. He racked up a hat-trick in maiden/novice hurdles last season before a very respectable fourth in a hot novices’ handicap hurdle at Sandown on his final start of the season, and he looks a handicapper to follow this campaign. I’m in no rush to take him on. Away from Aintree, Fontwell have come to the rescue after Wincanton was abandoned and ITV are showing two races from the West Sussex track, starting with the Pertemps Handicap Chase where LORD ACCORD can make a bold bid from the front.

The move away from Wincanton may seem a negative for Neil Mulholland’s 10-year-old given his liking for that track, but Fontwell should really suit him too. The chase track here is quite unique in that it’s run a figure of eight, and those twists and turns should keep him interested (he can race lazily). It often pays to be up with the pace as the lead rarely changing hands on the short run in from the final bend, and it looks as though Lord Accord could get his own way in front. He’s down to his last winning mark and although he disappointed last time, he attracted plenty of support there having confirmed his returned to form when second behind the thriving Olivers Travels at Cartmel, and if the fitting of first-time blinkers have the desired effect, he could take some pegging back, and is worth backing at 6/1. Preview posted at 1345 BST on 25/10/2025