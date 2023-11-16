His scheduled run at Tokyo racecourse on November 26 had garnered plenty of interest amongst the locals.

Not only was he due to take on the brilliant Equinox, currently rated as the best horse in the world, but Continuous is a son of Heart’s Cry.

Heart’s Cry was a quality performer in Japan and beat Deep Impact, the sire of O’Brien’s dual Derby winner Auguste Rodin, in the Arima Kinen of 2005 as well as winning the 2006 Sheema Classic in Dubai.

Continuous was far from disgraced in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe when a little over three lengths behind Ace Impact in fifth, however, his trip to the Far East has now been scuppered.

O’Brien said: “Unfortunately Continuous was stiff after his latest exercise which means he won’t be going to Japan.”