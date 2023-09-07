Aidan O’Brien wins with Cambridge, his first runner at Salisbury for 18 years

Aidan O’Brien’s Cambridge was victorious as the trainer sent his first runner to Salisbury for 18 years.

The Dubawi colt was contesting the one-mile Byerley Stud Novice Stakes under Ryan Moore and started as the 11/10 favourite at the Wiltshire track. The run was the bay’s second, his debut being a third-placed effort in a Roscommon maiden last month. This time he looked like the winner from two furlongs from home, before facing a late challenge from Richard Hannon’s Houstonn, who got at least level in the final strides but was passed again as a short head split them on the line. Moore said of the success: “I’m happy with him, travelling over would have done him the world of good. Hopefully he’ll build on this and be a good horse next year.”

Cambridge was watched by Coolmore’s UK representative Kevin Buckley, who last witnessed a Ballydoyle horse run at Salisbury when Dylan Thomas was beaten in the 2005 Autumn Stakes. He said: “I’m pleased with that and it’s nice to be here, Salisbury have looked after us really well. We thought he’d improve from his run in Roscommon, the stewards’ report said he dwelt at the start, but Seamie (Heffernan) then subsequently said the stall was slow to open. “He ran very green, he was much more professional there, he put his head down and got it done. I know the winning margin wasn’t much, but it’s about winning and that’s what he did there. “(It’s been) 18 years. It was the Autumn Stakes, Dylan Thomas was second with Johnny Murtagh on board and Jamie Spencer was third on Arabian Prince. “He’s a nicely-bred horse, by a partner, Peter Brant, by Dubawi out of a Galileo mare. Half-brother to Maqsad, who won a Pretty Polly at Newmarket, beating Shambolic who is the dam of Ylang Ylang who is running for us in the Moyglare. “We’ll get him home now and see what we think, he’s been over the extended seven at Roscommon, we knew he’d get that, his dam won over 12 furlongs and was Listed-placed twice in France. “He’s got the Royal Lodge entry and that wouldn’t be beyond the realms (of possibility).” Moore completed a double when steering Le Mans (9/2) to victory in the Lester Aldridge Handicap for Richard Hannon.

Good old Junie, we love her! Eve Johnson Houghton’s Juniper Berries pounced late to land the Ire-Incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish Dick Poole Fillies’ Stakes. The two-year-old was sent off at 16/1 in the Group Three affair under Charlie Bishop, despite a consistent campaign thus far this year. A winner on debut, the daughter of Expert Eye was second to Relief Rally in a novice before coming home a solid fourth in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot. She was well beaten in the Super Sprint but regained her form to finish second in the Alice Keppel at Goodwood and then fourth when beaten a little over length in the Listed St Hugh’s Stakes when last seen. Up in trip to six furlongs and back up in grade at Salisbury, the filly was ridden patiently to best utilise her speed and as the line approached she threw down her challenge to collar the front-running Dorothy Lawrence and prevail by a short head. Johnson Houghton said: “I thought the step up to six (furlongs) would help, I thought the firm ground would help. She’s been running over five in soft ground and she deserved this, every time she ran at Newbury she never got any cover. “We knew she had an amazing turn of foot, but it was just getting her to use it at the right time. We all made a plan, the owners and I, that we’d drop her in and if she didn’t get there on time then she didn’t get there on time. “The last thing we wanted to do was get there too early and stop, she has a wicked turn of foot but it’s not a very long turn of foot. “I’m thrilled. Look at the size of her, she does herself really well and she’s on the grow again I think. She’ll be a lovely filly for next year and they’ve (the owners) got the stud, so it’s great for them. What a star. Good old Junie, we love her!”

