Aidan O’Brien’s Breeders’ Cup battalion took to the track at Keeneland for the first time on Tuesday, with the Ballydoyle trainer happy to be in Kentucky once more.

The Coolmore operation have plenty of entries across the two days of the meeting and the O’Brien string were able stretch their legs on the track for the first time since arriving after their quarantine period elapsed. O’Brien has two runners in the Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf, with the globetrotting Broome set to line up against stablemate Stone Age over a mile and a half as he looks to go one place better than last year, when beaten just half a length by the Charlie Appleby-trained Yibir.

“Looking at the team, we have two horses in the Turf. Broome ran very well in the race last year. Conditions have not always been in his favour, but I think he will enjoy the ground if it’s quick,” said O’Brien. “His one flaw is he misses the break. He’s a late loader, but he can get on the back foot. We are trying to do things to help him break better. He broke badly at Del Mar under Irad (Ortiz Jnr) and he rides him again. That day he gave him a chance and said he couldn’t believe he got beat. “Stone Age ran well in the heavy (Champion Stakes) and is comfortable over a mile and a half, but I think there’ll be no more rain this week and the going will be different for him.”

Order Of Australia lifted the Breeders’ Cup Mile title in 2020 and bids to do so again, with the five-year-old last seen coming home third in the Coolmore Turf Mile Stakes over course and distance. “We have Order Of Australia in the Mile, going for a repeat of two years ago,” O’Brien said. “I was very happy with his run at Keeneland and he was drawn out a bit. I’ve taken my time with him all year and have just gently turned the screw on him and his last work was very pleasing. We bred him and still own a leg in him.” Fillies Tuesday and Toy are both set to run in the Maker’s Mark Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf and are drawn in stalls five and seven respectively. O’Brien said: “Tuesday is very well, she has a nice draw. It was bad ground when she ran in France (Prix de l’Opera), but her work has been very good. “Toy has made very good progress since her last race, she has a good draw and the trip and ground should be fine for her.”

In the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf, O’Brien appears keen on Royal Ascot heroine Meditate, who will run over a mile for the first time and is drawn in stall 10. “Meditate is one I really like stepping up in trip and I think that, coupled with going round a bend, will help her,” he said. “She’s a No Nay Never out of a mare by Dalakhani and we are still learning about these No Nay Nevers who are fast, precocious horses. Meditate has plenty of stamina on the dam’s side, we are still working out about what we do with her next year. “She’s never lost a kilo since her last run, we’ve given her the chance to back out in her work but there are no negative signs. She’s also got a good mind and is a hardy filly whose constitution will also help her with the distance.” Victoria Road, winner of his last three starts, will contest the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf from stall one as the stable’s only chance in the race. “Our two-year-old colt (Victoria Road) came from a good bit back at Chantilly and we think he could develop into a French Derby horse,” O’Brien said. “The main thing is that we don’t want him to get lost early in his race on Friday, but I feel it’s only when he goes further that we will see him in a better light.”

O’Brien is not the only European trainer who has taken a large string stateside, with Appleby also responsible for a good number of entries across the meeting. “It’s always good to see Charlie Appleby with his team at the Breeders’ Cup,” O’Brien said. “He’s a very good trainer, he’s doing a great job and has an adept team of horses and people to bring with him. “We love coming to Keeneland because its weather can be similar to ours and everyone here is horsey minded, like we are in Ireland. You have to be tactically quick around here, but you need to be able to finish off your race as well. “We will be looking at the ground, but in my opinion I prefer it quick because Flat horses should be all about speed.”