The master of Ballydoyle has won the 2000 Guineas 10 times in his career but not since Magna Grecia struck gold under the trainer's son Donnacha in 2019, and he recently had to reveal that highly-regarded colts Albert Einstein and Gstaad were removed from the first Classic of the season following an administrative error.

Providing an update around his thinking ahead of the Guineas meeting in a couple of weeks, O'Brien suggested that Puerto Rico could be the sole colt in the line-up from his powerful stable.

The trainer told Racing TV's Luck on Sunday programme: "Puerto Rico is there (in the Betfred 2000 Guineas) at the moment and it is very possible that Puerto Rico could go to the Guineas and Gstaad could go to France. Very possible.

"Obviously Puerto Rico has won the last twice in France and he is a pacy horse, a quick horse. We're very happy with him, he progressed with every run and we're very happy with how he wintered. He's relaxed and his pedigree could allow him to do that (stay a bit further than a mile), but he's not a slow horse. He ran in those six-furlong races last year and he improved when stepped up to seven, then improved again.

"Gstaad ran at lots of different tracks (last year) and is a very straightforward horse. It is possible that if everything keeps going well with Gstaad, and that if everyone is happy, he could go to the French Guineas."

A lot of the talk early this year has surrounded Wootton Bassett colt Albert Einstein, who made his seasonal debut with a low-key run at the Curragh on March 28, before finishing third behind Alparslan in Saturday's Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes at Newbury.

Reflecting on the run, O'Brien said: "Ryan jumped out and thought they were going to go along a good gallop and they didn't go very fast. He travelled a little bit strong, but nothing bad. Ryan was happy enough.

"I had decided to put a hood on him which probably might not have been the right thing. Ryan just said he didn't respond as quickly as he wanted, he was just a little bit confused when he did ask him to start going forward, which was probably a little bit (because of) the hood. The penny didn't really drop until late.

"But we were happy with the run, it was obviously a good race. The winner is a good colt, the second is a good colt. So we'll see what the lads want to do really."