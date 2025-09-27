Aidan O'Brien has confirmed Minnie Hauk and Los Angeles will form his team for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp on Sunday week.
Whirl, Delacroix and Jan Brueghel are others in the betting for the Ballydoyle team at present but at this stage the trainer intends on being double-handed.
Minnie Hauk has enjoyed an unbeaten three-year-old campaign, winning the Cheshire Oaks, Betfred Oaks, Irish Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks.
Los Angeles started his campaign brightly by landing the Tattersalls Gold Cup but has been below that level in two starts following a summer break including when fourth in the Prix Foy last time.
The trainer told ITV Racing: "At the moment the two very strong possibilities would be Los Angeles and Minnie Hauk. They're the two that look like going there at the moment. Everything has gone well since their last runs so that's what we're planning at the moment I think."
