O’Brien currently has 28 G1 winners in 2026 and needs one more to break the record he set in 2017.

A total of 18 individual Group 1 winners will converge for a share of the HK$130 million purse split across the four Group 1 races at the year-end “Turf World Championships” - the HK$40 million G1 LONGINES Hong Kong Cup (2000m), HK$36 million G1 LONGINES Hong Kong Mile (1600m), HK$28 million G1 LONGINES Hong Kong Sprint (1200m) and HK$26 million G1 LONGINES Hong Kong Vase (2400m).

Hong Kong racing’s international flagship will welcome 31 visiting horses as Ka Ying Rising aims to become the first triple winner of the LONGINES Hong Kong Sprint after victories in 2024 and 2025. The nine-time Group 1-winning sprinter is also bidding to continue his current unbeaten spell in Hong Kong which spans more than 1,000 days, while also giving the race’s most successful jockey, Zac Purton, his sixth victory.

Mr Andrew Harding, Executive Director, Racing, The Hong Kong Jockey Club, said: “We are excited by the quality and depth for the LONGINES Hong Kong International Races at Sha Tin on Sunday, 13 December. The presence of so many stars of world-class quality, including Benvenuto Cellini and Almaqam, is in keeping with our commitment to sporting excellence."

Ka Ying Rising, who has broken six track records at Sha Tin, faces overseas competitors Group 1 winner Puro Magic and fellow international competitors Red Mon Reve, Pair Pollux, Sound Moryana and Tuco Salamanca in the LONGINES Hong Kong Sprint.

Group 1-placed Raging Blizzard, Fast Network, Crimson Flash and Ka Ying Attack are selected to compete against Ka Ying Rising.

Group 1 winner My Wish emerged victorious last Sunday (22 November) in the G2 BOCHK Private Wealth Jockey Club Mile and will lead the home side next month when he contests the LONGINES Hong Kong Mile (1600m) against Aidan O’Brien’s triple Group 1-winning True Love, fellow Group 1 winners Never So Brave and Star Anise, five-time Group 1 placegetter Lake Forest, and Group 2 winners Crown Board, Off Trail and No Lunch.

Little Paradise, Galaxy Patch, Light Years Charm, Copartner Prance, Helios Express and Beauty Joy also feature in the LONGINES Hong Kong Mile.

Triple Crown hero Voyage Bubble, a dual LONGINES Hong Kong Mile winner in 2024 and 2025, has been directed towards the LONGINES Hong Kong Cup as he aims to capture a seventh Group 1 win for trainer Ricky Yiu at Sha Tin.

Group 1 winner Almaqam will contest the LONGINES Hong Kong Cup. Map Of Stars is Group 1-placed behind last year’s LONGINES Hong Kong Vase hero Sosie, and Francis-Henri Graffard’s galloper makes his first start at Sha Tin after finishing second to Benvenuto Cellini in the 2026 G1 Breeders’ Cup Turf (2400m).

Triple Group 1 winner Sir Delius, Zaydann, Durezza, Giovanni, Ask Edinburgh and Docklands have been selected to run in the LONGINES Hong Kong Cup as well as O’Brien’s Classic-winning Minnie Hauk against local hopes Silvery Breeze, Gentlemen Legacy, 2024 Hong Kong Derby (2000m) winner Massive Sovereign and Stormy Grove.

The LONGINES Hong Kong Vase will see the largest contingent of international representation with 11 of the 14 selected horses. Group 1-placed Winning Wing charged to a brilliant G2 BOCHK Jockey Club Cup (2000m) success last weekend. Francis Lui’s talented horse will contest the LONGINES Hong Kong Vase against Benvenuto Cellini, who is aiming to secure a fourth win in the race for his trainer Aidan O’Brien.

Benvenuto Cellini also boasts a victory in the G1 Irish Derby (2400m).

Kingswood brings superb form from Melbourne, Australia to Hong Kong for the LONGINES Hong Kong Vase following wins in the 2026 G1 Caulfield Cup (2400m) and G2 Zipping Classic (2400m), while 2024 LONGINES Hong Kong Vase winner Giavellotto returns for his third run in the race. Marco Botti’s horse was second last year.

Parachutiste, Pride Of Arras, Land Legend, Arrow Eagle, Bright Light, Nitoi and Survie feature, while Group 1-placed Numbers and Romantic Thor represent the home side.

Gentlemen Legacy is on standby to run in the LONGINES Hong Kong Vase, while Ka Ying Generation is on standby for the LONGINES Hong Kong Cup.