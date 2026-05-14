The four-year-old also has the supplemented pacemaker Mississippi River for company, but the Irish raiders face a strong British-trained contingent.

Damysus heads the betting for John & Thady Gosden after an excellent reappearance in the Earl Of Sefton Stakes at Newmarket, while Karl Burke’s Zeus Olympios could dispute favouritism.

Charlie Appleby relies on Notable Speech with Opera Ballo not declared, while William Haggas runs More Thunder.

Cicero's Gift, Dancing Gemini, Jonquil, and French challenger Sahlan complete the field.

O’Brien said of The Lion In Winter: “We are very happy with him. We haven’t seen the best of him yet. I think if we get the right set-up we might see it.

“He goes to the Lockinge and he needs to step forward, but he could do. The problem was we messed about with his trip too much before we dropped back to a mile.

“This year it's the mile all the way, so it will be interesting to see."

Paddy Power (prices correct at 1045 BST on 14/05/26): 3/1 Damysus, 10/3 Zeus Olympios, 7/2 Notable Speech, 9/2 The Lion In Winter, 10/1 Sahlan, 11/1 More Thunder, 16/1 Jonquil, 40 Dancing Gemini, 66 Cicero's Gift, 100 Mississippi River.