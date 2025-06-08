Aidan O'Brien has reflected on Saturday's Betfred Derby and suggested how his three colts could be campaigned going forward.

The master of Ballydoyle on Saturday claimed an 11th career success in the Epsom Classic courtesy of the Wayne Lordan-ridden 13/2 chance Lambourn. Delacroix was the disappointing 2/1 favourite, finishing ninth under Ryan Moore, while Colin Keane's mount, The Lion In Winter (7/1), was never a factor and trailed in 14th of the 18 horses that went to post following Ruling Court's withdrawal on the day. The winner would appear to be heading for the Irish Derby for his next assignment but neither Delacroix or The Lion In Winter is likely to be persisted with at the 12-furlong trip. Speaking on Racing RV's Luck On Sunday programme, O'Brien said: "The horses have all been out for a pick of grass this morning and everyone is happy with them. "We were expecting Wayne was probably going to go forward to make the running, unless there was something going very fast then he was going to end up being in front and that's what happened. Wayne gave him a great ride as he had to be quite aggressive from the gates as he was drawn kind of in the middle and he is a horse that stays very well. So he probably didn't want to be getting dictated to by anyone else really. "I suppose Ryan (Moore, on Delacroix) was going to go forward from where he was (stall 19), Colin (Keane, on The Lion In Winter) was going to go forward a little bit as well but comfortable. I think it got a little bit rough up the hill and I think Ryan got chopped up at the top of the hill and Colin ended up a little more forward than he thought he was going to be. WATCH: 2025 Betfred Derby in full

"Obviously, to have one horse in any race and for it to go right is very difficult, so if you have three in the race it's usually not going to go right for them all. So I suppose we learned that Wayne's horse stays very well, he's an uncomplicated and straightforward horse. "Then I suppose we learned that Colin's horse could be a mile - he was probably half a mile out of his ground - and I suppose it is very possible that Ryan's horse is a mile and a quarter horse, even though their races probably didn't go as well as they would have wanted. "But that's what the Derby does every year. You kind of get straightened out and sorted out, what you are and you aren't. Because you get exposed really. "The Derby and the Oaks are the races that exposed the whole thoroughbred three-year-old generational. The Classic generation. You learn their flaws, their weaknesses and their strengths. That's what it's all about really, it's not easy and it's not simple but you usually learn where you're going after it." As for the winner going straight to the Irish Derby, for which he is already odds-on at 4/5 with Paddy Power and Sky Bet, O'Brien added: "The lads will make that decision and we'll see what it looks like after he gets back cantering after a week or 10 days after that. "It looks like he's an Irish Derby horse, it looks like the Curragh would really suit him. He gallops and he stays, he's very genuine. Then I suppose we'd see after that, it usually works itself out after that but that would look the obvious next step if everybody is happy with that, obviously."

