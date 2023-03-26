Trained by Aidan O’Brien, Kyprios enjoyed the perfect season last year, winning all six of his races.

He progressed from scoring in the Vintage Crop and Saval Beg Stakes before going on to glory in the Gold Cup, Goodwood Cup, Irish St Leger and an amazing 20-length success in the Prix du Cadran, despite veering badly in the closing stages.

However, on a weekend when O’Brien saw another of his inmates, Broome, emerge as a Cup horse with a victory in Dubai, he revealed that the main player in the division could miss the first half of the campaign.