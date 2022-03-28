Aidan O’Brien has high hopes Tenebrism will see out the trip when the Cheveley Park Stakes winner steps up to a mile in the Qipco 1000 Guineas.

She is by the sprinter Caravaggio, but her dam, Immortal Verse, did win the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot over a mile. Tenebrism was one of a host of Classic contenders O’Brien took to work after racing at the Curragh on Saturday. “I was very happy with Tenebrism, Ryan (Moore) was very happy,” said O’Brien. “He felt there’s a good chance that she could stay (a mile). We went a good gallop in front of her and she picked up and ran home. “Hopefully she’s OK after it, but you’d have to be very impressed with what she’s done so far. The Guineas is a tough race, though. “She had a little problem last year which was why her races were spaced out, but she looks very smart at the moment. I thought it was impossible what she did at Newmarket. “At halfway I thought she was going to run bad. But she looked like she wanted every yard of that trip. We always thought Caravaggio could stay further than six.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Tuesday is another three-year-old filly with Classic potential being a sister to Minding and she broke her maiden on Sunday at Naas. “Tuesday was good and she’ll come on a good bit. She looks like a filly who will stay well – she’s relaxed and laid back and we were delighted with her,” said O’Brien. “I think the English Guineas will be too soon for her, so it might be an Irish Guineas on the way to an Oaks, something like that. There is a trial at Leopardstown, she could go there. “I’m thinking of going up gradually on the way to an Irish Guineas, or we could have a look at the Musidora if we weren’t doing that. We’ll see how she is.”