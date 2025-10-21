The filly, who won the Betfred Oaks, Irish Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks through the summer, is on target for the Turf.

“Our races have been nicely spaced out this year and she came out of the Arc well; everybody seems happy with her so that’s what we’re thinking at the moment," the trainer confirmed. "She’s a very good mover, she would love fast ground, absolutely.”

Bedtime Story, fourth in the QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at the wekeend, is et to join her on the plane.

“She ran well at Ascot, I was very happy. She’d probably have preferred a stronger pace but ran very well. She definitely could go for the Fillies and Mares Turf, that’s what we’re thinking, maybe.”