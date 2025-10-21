Menu icon
Minnie Hauk wins the Yorkshire Oaks under Ryan Moore
Minnie Hauk - set or Breeders' Cup Turf

Aidan O'Brien outlines plans for Breeders' Cup

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue October 21, 2025 · 1h ago

Arc runner-up Minnie Hauk is set to spearhead Aidan O'Brien's Breeders' Cup team.

The filly, who won the Betfred Oaks, Irish Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks through the summer, is on target for the Turf.

“Our races have been nicely spaced out this year and she came out of the Arc well; everybody seems happy with her so that’s what we’re thinking at the moment," the trainer confirmed. "She’s a very good mover, she would love fast ground, absolutely.”

Bedtime Story, fourth in the QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at the wekeend, is et to join her on the plane.

“She ran well at Ascot, I was very happy. She’d probably have preferred a stronger pace but ran very well. She definitely could go for the Fillies and Mares Turf, that’s what we’re thinking, maybe.”

Aidan O'Brien on his 2025 Breeders' Cup Runners | Minnie Hauk heads to Del Mar

Gstaad is currently entered in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf with O’Brien confirming the race remains the target for the Dewhurst runner-up: “Yes, at the moment, that’s what we’re thinking. He came out of the Dewhurst well. We think the fast ground in a mile will suit him.”

O’Brien added that Precise is targeting the John Deere Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf and The Lion in Winter could go for the FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile with True Love a possible for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

