Aidan O'Brien is looking forward to the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe but has suggested that potential candidates Minnie Hauk, Whirl and Los Angeles could be "split up".

Minnie Hauk, winner of the Yorkshire Oaks when last seen, and fellow three-year-old filly Whirl, would both need to be supplemented for the Longchamp showpiece and the latter proved a disappointment when sent off favourite for the Prix Vermeille on Qatar Arc Trials Day earlier this month. Four-year-old Los Angeles was a creditable third to Bluestocking in last year's Arc and is expected to line up again on October 5 despite only finishing fourth in the Qatar Prix Foy. O'Brien said on Thursday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "All the horses that ran in the trials are on track for it at the moment. Whirl, Los Angeles, Minnie Hauk, they all seem to be in good form. "Whether they all run or they're split up a little bit, it's not really been decided yet, but they're all on target for Arc day at the moment. "For Los Angeles it was always the plan, it went a little bit wrong in the Prince of Wales's, he had a good break after that and had a start back at the Curragh. The last day he ran a lovely race and we think he'll step up again. "The Arc was always his target and at the moment he's on target."

Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien chat after the win of Los Angeles

Of Minnie Hauk the trainer said: "We're very happy with her and think she's progressing, we always thought she would. She came out of York well and she's had a good run up to Arc weekend so far. "So she's a filly we haven't seen the best of yet and obviously three-year-old fillies have a good record in the Arc, so we're looking forward to seeing her run." Will Delacroix race again in 2025? It was another weekend to remember for the master of Ballydoyle after Delacroix won the Irish Champions Stakes at Leopardstown and the Goodwood Cup hero Scandinavia followed up at Doncaster to provide his trainer with a tenth career victory in the Betfred St Leger. The big question with Dubawi colt Delacroix is whether he will now be shipped off to stud or remain in training and run at Ascot on Champions Day or possibly the Breeders' Cup at Del Mar in early November. O'Brien reiterated that a decision has yet to be made, saying: "Obviously the lads usually like to see how they are for a week or 10 days after the race and then decide what they want to do.

Delacroix (left) wins at Leopardstown