Toy looks to be Breeders’ Cup bound after showing plenty of guts to record her second career victory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Garnet Stakes at Naas.

Tried in three Classics in the early part of the season and second to Magical Lagoon in the Irish Oaks on her penultimate Start, the Aidan O’Brien-trained daughter of Galileo had not been seen since disappointing when sent off favourite for the German Oaks in August. Dropped back both in trip and to Listed company, the 5/2 favourite used her stamina to great effect in this one-mile contest, always to the fore and pulling out all the stops in the hands of Wayne Lordan to hold off a plethora of challengers in the closing stages. She was half a length clear of Gavin Cromwell’s Sunset Shiraz at the line, with the hat-trick-seeking Maristella back in third. Mehnah also emerged with credit in a close-up sixth, on her first run for 459 days.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

O’Brien said: “We are delighted with her as she is coming back off a break and that is why we went to a mile. “We had one eye on America and if she was going there, she needed a run. Wayne was very happy with her and gave her a great ride. Obviously it wouldn’t be her ground, but she has a bit of class. “We were thinking of the fillies and mares (Filly & Mare Turf) at the Breeders Cup, so we’ll see how she comes out of this. She’s an important mare so may not stay in training next year, but we’ll see what the lads want to do. “She’s a typical Galileo filly in that she doesn’t want to get beat.”