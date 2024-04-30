“It is incredible, and a privilege for us, as it is something we would never have expected,” said O’Brien. “The people, and horses, that have gone before us I feel very privileged to have worked with. I can’t say how delighted, and honoured, I feel.”

He will be recognised with a medal presentation before racing on 2000 Guineas day at Newmarket on Saturday, where he will saddle the odds-on favourite in City Of Troy.

O’Brien has continued to break new ground since his first winner at Tralee in June 1993.

O’Brien’s achievements stand up to the closest scrutiny and it should never be forgotten he trained Istabraq to win three Champion Hurdles before switching his attentions solely to the Flat.

Since then he was won the 2000 Guineas 10 times, the Derby nine times, the Oaks 10 times and the 1000 Guineas on seven occasions.

In 2017 he trained a remarkable 28 Group/Grade One winners in the calendar year, eclipsing the previous record of 25, and last year he passed the previous best mark for career winners at Royal Ascot, ending the meeting with 85 to his name.

Reflecting on his highlights to date, he said: “Galileo winning the Derby was my first Derby, and it was Sadler’s Wells’ first Derby winner, so that was very special.

“To win a Derby was something out of this world, and it is something we thought would never happen. That will be a day that we will remember for a long time.

“There is no doubt it is all about the people. We always say you can have the horses about the place, but if you don’t have the people, it is a waste of time. They are the ones that put in the hard work, day in, day out, and we appreciate that. ”

Paying tribute, O’Brien’s son, Joseph, former stable jockey and now a successful trainer in his own right, said: “There have been lots of contributing factors to dad’s success. His work ethic is second to none. Seeing that first hand for several years has been inspiring.

“Having access to top-class horses, and achieving the very best, better than anyone could have expected, is another factor towards his success.

“Dad’s work ethic, and never missing a day, is inspiring for the team. I’ve learned everything I know about horses from my mum and dad.

“Dad works by setting an example of the dedication he puts towards his way of life. I was incredibly lucky, as have all my siblings been, to grow up in the incredible environment at Ballydoyle, and to be able to ride for dad.

“Winning the Epsom Derby with Camelot was an incredibly special day and one that I will remember forever.”