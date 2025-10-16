Aidan O’Brien hopes for rare QIPCO Champion Stakes winner with Delacroix who’s in there for the "love of racing"

It might have been all over for him after Leopardstown. In the breathless minutes after his scintillating Irish Champion Stakes victory on September 13, his trainer Aidan O’Brien fired off a stark warning.

“All the things are open,” he said. “But I’m afraid to say it in case the lads say that’s it, and it might be.”

After adding to his previous Group 1 victory in the Coral-Eclipse in brilliant fashion, it’s understandable that the business side of things was at the forefront of O'Brien's mind. In the moment, it felt like that might be that for Delacroix’s racing career.

But just over a month later, on his 56th birthday, in the more serene environment of his office at Ballydoyle, O’Brien cut a relaxed figure on a QIPCO British Champions Day media call as he fielded questions on his star three-year-old colt.

There was the obligatory ‘how is he doing?’

“Everything has gone great, we’ve been very happy with him.”

The little bit of needle with John Gosden was touched upon, after his playful interview with Donn McClean pre-Irish Champion Stakes.

“I was only saying that light-heartedly and, as you know, John does whinge a little bit after the races whether he wins or he loses!"

York was mentioned and the unsatisfactory way the Juddmonte International played out after the Godolphin pacemaker Birr Castle built up an enormous lead.

“It was a bit of a farce, really. They hacked around and sprinted down the straight for four furlongs, an unusually run race for a race at that level, but it happens.”

So, how can you stop that happening again with another Godolphin pacemaker in there in Devil’s Advocate?

“That’s the $6million question. It will be interesting. All the pacemakers can do is their job and then it’s up to everyone else to follow them and if they decide not to follow them it will be the same again."