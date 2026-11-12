Aidan O'Brien will bid to break his own G1 record when Lambourn bids for the Group 1 Bahrain International Trophy on Friday.
A victory for Lambourn would provide O’Brien with not only his first Bahrain International Trophy but would also break the trainer’s own world record of 28 Group 1 winners in a calendar year. Ryan Moore takes the ride on the dual Derby winner and according to Mick Flanagan, representing Coolmore, the four-year-old colt has settled into his Bahrain surroundings well.
Flanagan said: “Lambourn has had a little break, he's freshened up and he looks very well. Pat Keating has travelled over with him and says he's in great shape and we're here with a winning chance. It'll be a great day if Aidan can break the record but it's going to be a very tough race such is the calibre of the opposition.”
The stage is set for the finest field ever assembled for a horse race in Bahrain. Promoted this year to a Group 1, the 2026 running of the Bahrain International Trophy has attracted a top-class line up of 13 horses, featuring some of the world’s best-known owners, trainers and jockeys.
With an increased prize fund of $1.5million (USD), the 2026 Group 1 Bahrain International Trophy takes place on Friday November 13 (16:35 GMT) at the Rashid Equestrian & Horseracing Club. The 2000m race is the most valuable ever held in Bahrain and it will be broadcast by 25 networks delivering coverage across more than 130 territories.
The opposition is led by last year’s winner, Royal Champion, who is back to defend his title, this time with his regular partner Clifford Lee on board for trainer Karl Burke. Last year Lee missed out due to recovering from a serious injury, so it would be a notable success for the rider should Royal Champion follow in the footprints of Spirit Dancer and win back-to-back editions of the Bahrain International Trophy. To do so, the eight-year-old gelding will need to overcome a lengthy absence from the track having not run since July.
Trainer Karl Burke said of Royal Champion: “He's good, he's travelled over really well, he's a very experienced traveller. He hasn’t had the greatest prep through the year, but the last month has gone really well and he's a horse who always runs well fresh so I'm not too worried.”
France is fielding a strong team in the race and trainer André Fabre was at the Rashid Equestrian & Horseracing Club on Thursday morning to see his two runners. Now training under a joint licence with his daughter Lavinia, Fabre is responsible for Phineas and Baroud.
Baroud is one of two three-year-olds in the race and his Kuwaiti-born owner-breeder Imad Alsagar is set to fly in to watch the race. Already in Bahrain is his Racing Manager, Lord Teddy Grimthorpe, who is looking forward to being involved in the first Group 1 to be held in the Kingdom.
Lord Teddy Grimthorpe, Racing Manager to Imad Alsagar, said: “We are really excited, this is such a great honour to be here and congratulations to His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa for developing the race into a Group 1. And I know Imad is thrilled to bring his homebred son of Frankel here. After he won in Deauville, Imad wanted to go for a Group One and so the plan was made to come to Bahrain and I think that you just have to find out and why not find out in such a race as this.”
The third French contender is Zaydann, who has been impressing on-lookers in his trackwork and represents the powerhouse yard of Francis-Henri Graffard. Mickael Barzalona takes the ride in the colours of the Aga Khan Studs.
Among the territories set to receive coverage of the Bahrain International Trophy is Turkey and all eyes there will be on Glacius, owned and bred by Turkish businessman Vefa Ibrahim Araci, whose colours were recently carried to victory at the Breeders’ Cup by Libertango. Glacius is one of two runners for trainer Hugo Palmer and will be ridden by Billy Loughnane, fresh from being crowned British champion jockey and from victory in the USA on Libertango.
Dubai-based trainer Ed Crisford is preparing to saddle his first runner in a Group 1 in his own name when Sallaal lines up in the Bahrain International Trophy under jockey Oisin Murphy. Were the son of Frankel to win it would not only be a landmark success for his young trainer but also a poignant outcome following the recent passing of his owner, Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
Another horse with a leading chance is Wimbledon Hawkeye, who was purchased earlier this year by Victorious Forever with this race specifically in mind. The George Scott trained four-year-old has been in excellent form of late, including when narrowly beaten in the Group 1 Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown and subsequently when winning the Group 2 Prix Dollar, beating three of his rivals on Friday, Zaydann, Seagulls Eleven and Phineas.
Last year’s runner-up, Galen, and third placed horse, Military Order, are back again as they bid to improve on big runs in 2025, while the home team of Bahrain is represented by Calif and Hi Royal.
Immediately before the Bahrain International Trophy is the first running of the Gulf of Bahrain Cup, an open handicap worth $400,000 (USD) run over 2800m. The race has attracted a truly international and competitive field including two runners apiece for Willie Mullins and Joseph O’Brien, as well as horses trained by Gordon Elliot and Henry de Bromhead in a formidable Irish team.
The domestically based horses include Tarriance and Westridge in the colours of Al Adiyat Racing, trained by Daniel and Claire Kubler, while there are also two strong French trained contenders and one UK trained runner in Beylerbeyi.
Aidan O'Brien G1 Wins 2026 (28 - joint-record (with himself))
- Benvenuto Cellini - Breeders' Cup Turf
- Haffner - Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf
- Sun Goddess - Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies' Turf
- Drumbeat - Criterium de Saint-Cloud
- Queenstown - Prix Royal-Oak
- Giant Sequoia - Futurity Trophy
- Minnie Hauk - British Champions Fillies & Mares
- Darkness Falls - Dewhurst
- True Love - Prix de la Foret
- Sun Goddess - Cheveley Park Stakes
- Scandinavia - Irish St Leger
- Sun Goddess - Moyglare Stud
- Darkness Falls - Golden Fleece
- Sun Goddess - Phoenix
- Diamond Necklace - Nassau
- Scandinavia - Goodwood Cup
- Constitution River - Coral-Eclipse
- Benvenuto Cellini - Irish Derby
- Precise - Coronation Stakes
- Scandinavia - Ascot Gold Cup
- Mission Central - King Charles III
- Diamond Necklace - Prix de Diane
- Christmas Day - Betfred Derby
- Constitution River - Prix du Jockey Club
- Precise - Irish 1,000 Guineas
- Gstaad - Irish 2,000 Guineas
- Diamond Necklace - Poule d'Essai Des Pouliches
- True Love - 1000 Guineas
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