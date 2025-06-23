Aidan O'Brien is looking ahead to what the season might hold for his juvenile stars from Royal Ascot, with the July meeting at Newmarket a possible next port of call.

The master of Ballydoyle won the Coventry Stakes on day one courtesy of Gstaad, the Queen Mary on day two with True Love and arguably the pick of the bunch was Charles Darwin's two and a quarter-length romp in the Norfolk Stakes. Plans for the son of No Nay Never remains in the melting pot but a trip to Newmarket and the July Festival next month is not out of the question. Regarding the July Festival in general for two-year-old Royal Ascot horses, O'Brien said on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "It depends on the horse really, and it depends on how they come out. You kind of don't usually know that for 10 days after, but if they're well and there's no problem, the horse will tell you really. "Charles Darwin is a fast horse, obviously. We probably will look at, he'll have a choice of the July meeting, he'd have the choice of the Heinz (Phoenix Stakes) or the (Prix) Morny, or some of those races that I think would be suitable for him next." When asked about a potential Nunthorpe bid for the horse, O'Brien said: "It's a long way away, obviously. We'd have to get that far first, but he is a big, strong, fast horse, really."

Gstaad romps home in the Coventry

The unbeaten Albert Einstein had to miss the Coventry Stakes but O'Brien still struck gold courtesy of his able deputy Gstaad. The trainer said of Albert Einstein: "I'm not sure (when we'll see him again), he had the two runs and obviously he won't be forced in any way. So, we'll just have to wait and see and we want to only do the right thing by him, really. So, I suppose it'll definitely be the autumn anyway. "He was obviously showing enough all along, and he was working with all those horses." As far as Gstaad is concerned, the writing would appear to have been on the wall with him for several months now and he'd beaten True Love in a Navan maiden prior to his three-length Coventry success. O'Brien said: "He was always very high-class - Ryan said that he was the first horse that he was put on when he came over in February, so he was obviously considered a top-tier horse. "He had to wait a bit to get out. That's why he went to Navan with the filly (True Love) for that race, it suited at that time as we didn't want to wait too much longer if he was going to be an Ascot horse, he kind of had to run then. "You can see why Wayne (Lordan) rode the filly that day. And, obviously he was a first-time-outer. So Wayne just thought maybe that on the day that he wouldn't know enough to beat her, but obviously he did and he's obviously a very high-class colt really." WATCH: True Love beat 100/1 chance Flowerhead in the Queen Mary Stakes