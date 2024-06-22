Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore crowned Royal Ascot top trainer and top jockey

For Moore it was his 11th title, while for O’Brien it was a case of lucky 13. For both it was their third in a row.

Landmarks also came for the pair during the five days, with Moore overtaking Frankie Dettori as the most successful current rider at the showpiece meeting when Port Fairy took the Ribblesdale and O’Brien winning his 400th Group/Grade One race when Auguste Rodin landed the Prince of Wales’s Stakes.

Bedtime Story’s spectacular Chesham Stakes win on the final afternoon made it six wins each for the O’Brien-Moore axis, taking their overall Royal Ascot tallies to 91 and 85 respectively.

“It was unbelievable to win so many races here, it’s so hard and a very prestigious place to win,” said O’Brien.

“It’s an unbelievable atmosphere, track, facilities, people, everybody is just unbelievable here. You have to come to feel it and be part of it to know how special it is really.

“We’re just so lucky to have it (Royal Ascot) in this part of the world. We feel very grateful and privileged.”

When asked for his highlight of the week, O’Brien did not hesitate in nominating Auguste Rodin’s return to winning ways on Wednesday.

He told Sky Sports Racing: “Auguste Rodin is such a special horse. We’re only really starting to see (what he is capable of), we’re only starting to work him out properly now we think.

“He’s an incredible horse, pure class in every way – pedigree, looks, movement, personality and the way he wants to win now.

“We’re just so lucky that he didn’t go to stud last year, it was either him or Paddington and we were hoping that he would stay in training. It was very brave and very sporting of the lads, but I think it’s really going to pay off. He’s just one of those very special horses, we think.”

Paul Smith said on behalf of the leading owners Coolmore: “It’s an absolute honour to win it. It’s such a fantastic event, a difficult event to get even one winner, let alone six, so we feel really privileged. The weather has made it for everybody, we have just had a brilliant time and are so pleased to be here.

“Kyprios coming back was a great training feat – fantastic. The two-year-old today was the wow-factor; seeing Auguste win again… so they were all good. We are just blessed to have so many good chances, and some of them came in.”