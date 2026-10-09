Daryz was too good for his rivals in the Arc once again
Daryz was too good for his rivals in the Arc once again

Aga Khan Studs announce the retirement of dual Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Daryz

Horse Racing
Fri October 09, 2026 · 3h ago

Aga Khan Studs have announced the retirement of dual Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Daryz.

The brilliant son of Sea The Stars, who was trained by Francis-Henri Graffard, galloped into the history books by becoming the first colt to win back-to-back Arcs since Alleged in the late-1970s.

He ends his sparkling career with nine wins from a dozen starts in total, having amassed almost £5.5million in prize money, with his four Group 1 victories coming over distances ranging from nine furlongs to a mile and a half.

A statement posted to X by Aga Khan Studs read: "Dual Arc winner #Daryz has been retired from racing following his historic second victory on Sunday.

"Renowned for his exceptional turn of foot, the son of #SeaTheStars now embarks on a new chapter as part of the Aga Khan stallion roster."

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