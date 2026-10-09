The brilliant son of Sea The Stars, who was trained by Francis-Henri Graffard, galloped into the history books by becoming the first colt to win back-to-back Arcs since Alleged in the late-1970s.

He ends his sparkling career with nine wins from a dozen starts in total, having amassed almost £5.5million in prize money, with his four Group 1 victories coming over distances ranging from nine furlongs to a mile and a half.

A statement posted to X by Aga Khan Studs read: "Dual Arc winner #Daryz has been retired from racing following his historic second victory on Sunday.



"Renowned for his exceptional turn of foot, the son of #SeaTheStars now embarks on a new chapter as part of the Aga Khan stallion roster."