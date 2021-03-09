Cheltenham Festival: Tom Lacey on his team

Tom Lacey believes stepping Adrimel up in trip in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle represents his best chance of securing both a breakthrough Grade One victory and a first Festival™ supporting WellChild winner at Cheltenham next week.

Although the six year old, who is unbeaten in three starts over obstacles this season, holds an entry in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle over 2m 5f, the Woolhope trainer is leaning towards giving him a first outing over three miles in the Albert Bartlett on his return to Grade One company. Since making a winning debut over hurdles at Sandown Park in November the Lady Bamford and Alice Bamford-owned gelding has subsequently followed up with victories at Haydock Park and at Grade Two level in the Leamington Novices’ Hurdle at Warwick. Lacey said: “I’d probably be leaning towards the Albert Bartlett as it looks the weaker of the two races, though we will just follow the weather a bit.

“We will probably confirm him for both races but I think the Albert Bartlett might be the right race for him. He shouldn’t be taken off his feet going up to three miles and he should have plenty of time to jump the hurdles. “He was tenacious last time and he had a three pound penalty as well, whereas this time he will be meeting them off level weights. You have to earn your right to run in a Grade One and I think he earned that last time out at Warwick.” Headgear helped at Warwick Reflecting on his latest success, Lacey believes the addition of cheekpieces helped Adrimel, who finished down the field in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper at the meeting 12 months ago, find further improvement. Lacey added: “The cheekpieces had a huge effect on him last time as they sharpened up his jumping so much it made life much easier for Richard Johnson and himself. It is one of the finer decisions I’ve made. “I was nervous putting them on such a young horse but I had to do something to make him more professional in his races. Without doubt he will have them back on Cheltenham. “I know his win at Haydock was over two miles but it was only through Richard Johnson’s perseverance that he won. At Warwick he was incredibly accurate and if he had winged the last he would have won more impressively but he just keeps digging.