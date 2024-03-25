Adrian Murray upbeat over Bucanero Fuerte ahead of possible 2000 Guineas tilt

The Wootton Bassett colt won three of his five starts as a juvenile, landing the Railway Stakes and the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh as well finishing a close-up third in the Coventry at Royal Ascot.

He finished a well beaten third behind Henry Longfellow when a hot favourite to double his top-level tally in the National Stakes in September and he has not been seen in competitive action since, but Murray is thrilled with how his stable star has wintered ahead of his three-year-old campaign.

“We couldn’t be happier with him now. He did his first bit of work the other day and it was very, very good,” said the trainer.

“He’s entered for the Guineas and it hasn’t been decided yet whether he’ll go or not, whether we go up in trip or stick to six or seven (furlongs), we’ll see nearer the time.

“He’s improved a lot in the last six or eight weeks and has gotten very strong, he’s come in his coat and looks fantastic.

“It’s hard to say what we’ll do and he’ll tell us, but if we were to go for the Guineas we might just go straight there.

“He turned out to be a super horse for us last year. He didn’t run up to his best in the National Stakes, our horses were under a bit of a cloud at that stage, and he never travelled at all in the race – he wasn’t the same horse that we’d seen before that. I’m very happy with him at the moment and hopefully he’ll step up to the plate again this year.”