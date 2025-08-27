Adrian Murray making plans for stable switcher You Got To Me

The Amo Racing-owned You Got To Me has joined County Westmeath trainer Adrian Murray having won last year's Irish Oaks for previous connections.
Amo purchased the Nathaniel filly for 4.8m guineas at the Tattersalls December sale last year and she made her debut in the purple silks in Epsom's Coronation Cup on June 6.
Last of seven in the Group 1 contest that day, it proved to be You Got To Me's final run for Beckett and Murray is looking to try and get her racing career back on track this autumn.
He told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "It's great to have her now, we're really looking forward to her.
"At the minute she's having a break, we're just trying to freshened her up. We'll start doing a little bit with her in a couple of weeks and she'll tell us as we go along what we want to do.
"She has an entry for the Prix de l'Arc (de Triomphe) but as yet we've no real plans for her."
Murray is having a fine season and earlier this month claimed a top-class victory as Power Blue took the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes, beating 1/4 favourite True Love.
The trainer said: "He's come out of it very, very well. He's on a break at the minute and we're looking at the Breeders' Cup. I'm not sure if he'll have a run beforehand. He's had a busy spring and had a tough race the last day. We're looking at the autumn, the Breeders' Cup and possibly a race before it."
One horse almost certainly bound for Del Mar in early-November is the three-year-old sprinter Arizona Blaze, runner-up in last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint.
Having won three times earlier this season, he put in a rare below-par effort when 11th of 17 behind Asfoora in last week's Nunthorpe Stakes.
"We were a little disappointed with the run, he looked fantastic and he was training well," Murray said of the York effort.
"He was just a little slow out of the stalls and he kind of got on the back foot. He's a horse who normally jumps fast and likes to be up there with the pace and it just didn't happen for him for some reason or another.
"He's going back for the Breeders' Cup, definitely. He may go for the sprint race there at Longchamp on Arc weekend as well. He normally shows up and runs his race. He's had a lot of racing and he seems to thrive on it, he takes his racing very well."
The four-year-old Bucanero Fuerte has also provided Murray with a couple of highlights this season, winning a Listed race at Naas in May before resuming after a break with a Group 3 success at the Curragh earlier this month.
He's come back from a failed stint at stud and Murray is building him back up ahead of a likely shot at the Group 1 Flying Five Stakes back at the Curragh on September 14.
"That is plan-A," said the trainer. "That's where he's going at the minute.
"He went to Ascot as a two-year-old and he had no issues but then he's gone (to Britain) twice since then and he's had a bit of an issue so we've been discussing since whether he'd a better horse to fly. He could go to the Breeders' Cup as well, it could just be sea sickness - I don't know what it is.
"But we're just concentrating on staying at home at the minute.
