Adrian Murray backing Dallas Star to belie Derby longshot status

Adrian Murray does not believe Dallas Star is a complete no-hoper in the Betfred Derby despite his big odds.
A 40/1 chance with the sponsors even though he won the Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown by three lengths, Murray feels Dallas Star is being underestimated.
Part of the reason may be that he was an even bigger price that day at 50/1 on his first run for Murray since leaving Dominic Ffrench Davis, and also possibly because his victory in early April already seems a long time ago.
For Murray, though, who enjoyed Royal Ascot success with 150/1 chance Valiant Force last year, just being involved in the Debry is a dream come true.
“He’s doing very well. The plan after he won the last day was to go straight to Epsom,” he said.
“We had never planned to take him to another trial and we’ve been very happy with him since. He’s improving all the time and we’re looking forward to it, we’re hoping for a big run.
“We probably weren’t expecting that big a run in the Ballysax but you never know with horses from two to three. Some will disappoint you, while some get you more excited, but he’s improved a lot from two to three.
“We think he’s improved again since the Ballysax. We gave him a racecourse gallop at Naas and we were very happy with him. David Egan will be riding, I would imagine.”
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Murray went on: “For me to have a runner in the Derby is unbelievable. I’ve been watching the Derby all my life, so it’s going to be a huge experience.
“I suppose I’d be happy if it rained. He looked very, very good on heavy ground at Leopardstown and I don’t really know much about him on quicker ground, it was quicker at Naas on Monday but if I had the choice, I would prefer cut in the ground.
“I would be expecting that we have an each-way chance, he’s not going there as a no-hoper. We’re very excited about him, he won a recognised trial in good style and he’s come forward from it.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.