Adonius books Breeders' Cup ticket for Rebecca Menzies

Menzies, whose Howe Hills Farm base near Sedgefield is better known for sending out jumps winners on the northern circuit, has held Adonius in the highest regard since he won his first two starts at Musselburgh back in April.

A trip to Chester the following month paid off when landing the Lily Agnes and, after highly commendable seconds to Pershaada and Sale Shark at Goodwood and York respectively on his next two outings, the son of Soldier's Call was back in the groove with a last-gasp victory over five and a half furlongs in Keeneland's Indian Summer Stakes (G3).

Adonius wasn't the best away from the stalls under local legend John Velazquez but he gradually made up ground on the tiring leaders and lunged in the dying strides to get up by a head from Love A Warrior (trained by Steve Asmussen), with George Weaver's Wood Island third and favourite Ruiva, from the Wesley Ward barn, a close fourth.

“For us, it’s just such a thrill,” said Sean Clancy of Riverdee Stable, who part-own the winner.

"For the horse to come over here, travel here, deal with all of that, then to break like that – he’s never been in that position in his life, to keep trying and keep digging. I thought, in the middle of the stretch, ‘Aww, he’s going to be a gallant fourth’ and we’ll be thinking, ‘Oh, if he broke, if he did this, maybe it would have happened,’ so for him to get there – I honestly didn’t think he got any part of it.

"I was walking down and thinking, ‘I can’t believe he ran like that and got beat.’ Anybody who plays this game, it’s an honour to come here with a horse like that and win at Keeneland, it’s just a lifelong dream for all of us."