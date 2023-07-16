Adelaide River could be given King George ticket

Adelaide River produced a fine runner-up effort when beaten a length by Feed The Flame in the Grand Prix de Paris at ParisLongchamp on Friday evening.

The son of Australia, who was eighth in the Derby and then runner-up in the Irish Derby to Auguste Rodin, stuck to his guns admirably having kicked under Ryan Moore a furlong and a half out in the mile-and-a-half contest. John and Thady Gosden’s Oaks winner Soul Sister was a neck behind in third.

O’Brien said: “He ran a fine race. We were very pleased with that. He stayed on well and Ryan was very happy with him, so we’re delighted.

“We’ll see how he comes out of it, but he is still in the King George. We will see how things go over the next few days, but he ran well and we’re very happy with him.”

King Of Steel and Auguste Rodin remain Sky Bet's 11/4 joint-favourites for the all-aged middle-distance event, with Adelaide River unchanged at 25/1.

