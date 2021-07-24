Adayar tops Timeform ratings following King George victory at Ascot

Derby winner Adayar is now Timeform's highest-rated three-year-old after putting up a sparkling performance to win Saturday's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.
Adayar, who was the first colt to complete the double since Galileo achieved the feat 20 years ago, earned a Timeform rating of 131 for his length-and-three-quarter defeat of Mishriff (129).
That places him 1lb ahead of St Mark's Basilica (130p), who also beat Mishriff - albeit an undercooked version - in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown earlier in the month.
Adayar and Mishriff are now behind only Palace Pier (132) on Timeform's global rankings.
A Timeform rating of 130 is the benchmark for a top-class racehorse and Adayar is the first Derby winner to hit that figure since Golden Horn (134) was on the scene in 2014.
Adayar, like Irish Derby winner Hurricane Lane, is owned by Godolphin and trained by Charlie Appleby. The only horses trained by Appleby to have achieved a higher rating are 2019 champion juvenile Pinatubo (134) and Ghaiyyath (133), who was crowned Horse of The Year last season.
The highest-rated horse to carry Godolphin's famous royal blue silks was Dubai Millennium, whose rating of 140 marks him down as one of the best dozen horses in Timeform's history.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.