Adayar tops Timeform ratings following King George victory at Ascot

Derby winner Adayar is now Timeform's highest-rated three-year-old after putting up a sparkling performance to win Saturday's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

Adayar, who was the first colt to complete the double since Galileo achieved the feat 20 years ago, earned a Timeform rating of 131 for his length-and-three-quarter defeat of Mishriff (129). That places him 1lb ahead of St Mark's Basilica (130p), who also beat Mishriff - albeit an undercooked version - in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown earlier in the month.