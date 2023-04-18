Charlie Appleby expects 2021 Derby winner Adayar to be a big player on his seasonal comeback in the bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown Park later this month.

The Godolphin handler will revert the five year old son of Frankel back down the Group Three level in the 10-furlong contest on Friday 28th April following an intended racecourse gallop at Newmarket’s Rowley Mile. Adayar was restricted to just two starts in 2022 after missing the bulk of the campaign having met with a small setback in the build up to his intended return at the scene of his Classic success in the Coronation Cup at Epsom Downs in June. After making a triumphant return at Doncaster at September in a conditions contest Adayar found only the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Bay Bridge too strong for him on his return to Group One level in the QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot the following month.

Adayar and William Buick win well in third gear

With his early season campaign going much smoother than 12 months ago Appleby is now looking forward to Adayar, who also claimed Group One glory in the 2021 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot, getting back to the track. He said: “Adayar is in great form and he has been over to Waterhall (gallop) and done all our preparations pre-season and he has delighted us over there. His target is the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot. We go to Sandown with it very much as a trial but I would be disappointed if this horse is not a big player there. “We are very much on the front foot this season as this time last year unfortunately our dream had gone for the first half of the season which became frustrating watching all those good races go by. “He showed that he was worth our patience at the back end there winning at Doncaster which was more of an organised gallop before going into Champions Day which again was on ground that we know is not his ideal ground. “Soft ground isn’t for him and he is a far better horse on a sound surface but he put up a very courageous race there finishing second in the Champion Stakes. We are very much looking forward to Sandown Park next week.” Although both of Adayar’s top level victories have come over a mile and a half Appleby has admitted that he will be campaigned over shorter for the time being in a bid to help enhance his stallion prospects.

He added: “To start with he will be campaigned over a mile and a quarter because of his stallion CV. In this day and age, they want to see a bit more speed on the page. “What he achieved in his three year old career winning the Derby and King George was fantastic and everyone was delighted. From a commercial point of view everyone would like to see that mile and a quarter stamped. “To be honest with you I think it is a trip that is well within his compass. He has always been a very strong traveller in his races.

🏇🔵 Three-time Group 1 winner HURRICANE LANE was put through his paces on the Rowley Mile earlier this morning!@godolphin | @NewmarketRace pic.twitter.com/eRaaVlz3nM — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) April 18, 2023

“Epsom and Ascot were fantastic results for the horse and the team but I’m pretty confident he will be putting a Group One 10 furlong tag around his neck this year.” Stablemate, and fellow Classic winner, Hurricane Lane, who holds an entry in the Coronation Cup at Epsom Downs in June, limbered up for his return to action with a gallop on the Rowley Mile ahead of racing taking place at Newmarket today. Working over seven furlongs under champion jockey William Buick, the 2021 Irish Derby and St Leger winner drew steadily clear of his gallop companion before crossing the line with more than five lengths in hand. After a prolific three year old campaign Hurricane Lane suffered odds-on defeats in the Group Two Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot and over in France in the Group One Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud on his two starts last term.

Hurricane Lane was far too strong in the St Leger