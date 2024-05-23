Adam West ‘looking forward’ to Live In The Dream return

The five-year-old gave the Epsom-based trainer and his owners Steve and Jolene De’Lemos quite a ride in 2023, with his surprise Group One victory in the Nunthorpe at York in high summer followed by an American adventure which ended with him finishing a close-up fourth at the Breeders’ Cup.

Following a well-earned winter break, Live In The Dream is set to make his eagerly-awaited reappearance on Merseyside this weekend – and while underfoot conditions may be softer than ideal, West views the Group Two contest as a suitable starting point to what he hopes will be another memorable year.

“You can never be 100 per cent certain, but the intention is to run,” he said.

“We considered the entry at Chantilly for next week as a back-up, but I think the general feeling from everyone at Haydock is that they’ve reached the worst it’s going to get and the ground took it better than expected.

“He was only just beaten in soft ground in the Palace House last year and Newmarket is a stiffer track than Haydock. I would prefer it softer than harder for his first run anyway, so we can get a little bit more stuck into him.

“We’re looking forward to starting his campaign.”