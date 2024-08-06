Adam West is heartened ahead of Live In The Dream’s Nunthorpe defence

Adam West is heartened ahead of Live In The Dream’s Nunthorpe title defence after a creditable run in defeat at Goodwood.

The chestnut rose steeply through the sprinting ranks last year, starting out in handicaps before stepping up to Listed and the lower Group levels with some admirable placed runs. He then ran a clear career best when facing Group One company in the Nunthorpe at York, prevailing by a length ahead of Highfield Princess to provide his jockey, trainer and owners with the best day of their racing lives. A subsequent trip to America for the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint, and the preparatory Woodford Stakes, both ended in fourth-placed finishes, as the gelding refused to return home empty-handed. This season, the five-year-old started out in the Temple Stakes at Haydock, finishing second by half a length, before returning to the same track to come home fifth when stumbling out of the stalls in the Listed Achilles Stakes. At Sandown, he lined up for the Coral Charge on soft ground and was unable to dominate as he often does, resulting in a fourth-placed run when beaten three lengths by Ed Walker’s Makarova.

