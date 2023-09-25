Adam Kirby taking break but hopes to return to saddle next year

The jockey, who won the Derby aboard Adayar in 2021, has had five winners from 71 rides this season and has been struggling with his ongoing weight battle. He was last declared to ride at Newmarket on August 18 but his intended mount, Intellogent, refused to race.

Speaking on Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Kirby said: "At the moment I’ve just taken a break because no saunas and losing the weight allowance made everything harder.

"I was in a little battle trying to keep the weight down and decided then to just have a little time out and hopefully we’ll regroup and get the show back on the road in the near future, hopefully.

"I put on quite a lot of weight quickly. You stick yourself to the sword so to speak, obviously I’m quite tall, and I have put on quite a bit of weight but not as much as I thought I would. So it still can happen.

"Hopefully now my body is a lot more healthy and I’m eating and doing things properly, when I start training again the weight will come off."